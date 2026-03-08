Former Ghana international Michael Essien signed for Chelsea from French giants Lyon in August 2005

The legendary midfielder opened up that a host of other European giants tried to get his signature to join their clubs

Essien’s move to the Merseyside Liverpool came so close that he even visited the club’s Melwood training ground

Ghana's Michael Essien once disclosed details of Liverpool’s failed attempt to sign him during his time at French side Bastia.

The former Black Stars midfielder, who went on to become a Chelsea legend, had reportedly attracted strong interest from several European clubs after rising to prominence in Ligue 1.

According to the 41-year-old, he even travelled to England to visit Melwood, Liverpool’s training ground, where he held talks with then-manager Gérard Houllier.

Ultimately, Essien turned down the move, choosing to stay at Bastia before making his high-profile switch to Chelsea in 2005.

During his nine years at Stamford Bridge, the Bison lifted the Champions League, two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a League Cup before departing in 2014.

He became a cult-hero for the Blues, with his former teammate Mikel Obi choosing Essien as the best defensive midfielder ahead of Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kante.

Essien admitted he almost joined Liverpool

Despite Liverpool’s interest, Essien explained that he chose stability at Bastia at the time, even after jetting to England for talks with the Merseyside club.

"I had lot of offers [when I was at Bastia]. I was close to signing for Liverpool when Gerard Houllier was their coach," Essien revealed in an interview on Instagram Live via Mail Sports.

"I even went to Melwood to meet the coach. We had a talk and I returned to France but the offers were still coming. PSG, Olympique Marseille et al, but I told Bastia I didn't want to move and they also didn't want to sell me at that time because they wanted me to stay for another year which was fine with me because I also didn't want to leave the club."

"So I stayed for another season, that's my third year with the club."

"Lyon joined the three aforementioned clubs to enquire about me but I thought it was too early to move to England. That was why I joined Lyon and later moved to Chelsea under Mourinho [in 2005]."

Michael Essien at Chelsea

After three impressive years at Bastia, Michael Essien moved to Lyon in 2003 before completing his famous transfer to Chelsea in August 2005.

The £24.4 million deal became one of football’s longest-running sagas at the time and saw him surpass Didier Drogba’s £24 million fee to become Chelsea’s most expensive signing in history.

Essien went on to make 168 appearances for the Blues between 2005 and 2014, scoring 17 goals.

Speaking in 2008, he admitted his full allegiance to the London club, saying via Sun Football:

“I am so happy at Chelsea. Now I’m a Chelsea fan through and through. I chose the right club.”

During his Stamford Bridge career, Essien played alongside club legends John Terry, Frank Lampard, Petr Čech, Ashley Cole, and Didier Drogba.

He earned Chelsea’s Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards in 2007, claimed Goal of the Season again in 2009, and was a crucial part of the Champions League-winning side in 2012.

His trophy haul also included two Premier League titles (2006, 2010), four FA Cups (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012), and a League Cup (2007), cementing his status as one of the most decorated midfielders in Chelsea’s history.

Essien among Ghanaians with over 100 Premier League appearances

