Kobbie Mainoo once considered representing Ghana before ultimately committing his international future to England

Born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, Mainoo began his international career with England at the U-17 level

The Ghana Football Association did make attempts to persuade the Man United star to switch allegiance, but it proved abortive

A Scotland-based Ghanaian sports journalist believes Mainoo would have added significant quality to the Black Stars, speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Kobbie Mainoo once admitted he thought about representing Ghana before ultimately committing his international future to England.

The Manchester United midfielder was born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents and grew up with strong ties to his heritage. Despite those roots, the young star followed a different path and pledged allegiance to England.

That choice could create a fascinating storyline at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where England and Ghana are set to meet in Group L.

Kobbie Mainoo’s rapid rise with England

Mainoo’s journey with England began in the youth setup. He first represented the country at the under-17 level before steadily climbing through the national team ranks.

His senior debut arrived on March 23, 2024. The midfielder came off the bench during a narrow 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil.

Three days later, he received his first start against Belgium and immediately caught attention with a standout display that earned him the man of the match award.

Momentum continued during UEFA Euro 2024. Mainoo became the youngest player to start a knockout match for England in a major tournament and quickly established himself as a reliable presence in midfield.

According to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old has since collected 10 caps for the Three Lions.

After missing a few recent call-ups due to injury and inconsistent form, the midfielder appears to have rediscovered his rhythm following the departure of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager.

If his form continues, he is widely expected to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Inside Mainoo's decision to choose England

In an alternate scenario, Mainoo might have worn the colours of the Black Stars. In 2024, he revealed that representing Ghana had crossed his mind before settling on England.

"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, but it has always been a dream to play for England. I'm happy to be here. I considered it, but I want to play for England," Mainoo stated, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The effort to recruit him was real. Officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made contact in an attempt to persuade the young midfielder to switch allegiance.

Executive Council member and Black Stars Management Committee chairman Randy Abbey explained the association’s position while speaking to The Times.

"The GFA is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams.

"Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him, home and abroad," he concluded, as quoted by Goal.

Mainoo would have improved Black Stars

Scotland-based Ghanaian journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu shared his view in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“Mainoo would have been a wonderful addition to the Black Stars, especially because we’ve struggled to find the perfect replacement whenever Thomas Partey is absent.

"Caleb Yirenkyi is showing glimpses of someone who could take up that mantle, while Majeed Ashimeru’s recurring injuries have unfortunately limited what could have been a fruitful Black Stars career.

"Kwasi Sibo has done okay since his introduction, and the same can be said for Elisha Owusu, who can also do a job. However, the quality Mainoo brings is slightly above that of Owusu and Sibo. That said, players like Abu Francis and Lawrence Agyekum still offer a glimmer of hope for the future.”

