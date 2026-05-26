The real reason behind Baba Rahman’s surprise return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup has surfaced online

The 31-year-old defender earned a recall to Carlos Queiroz’s list for the friendly clash against Wales, marking an unexpected comeback

His inclusion has, however, divided opinion among fans and pundits, with many questioning the timing of his return

Abdul Baba Rahman’s surprise return to the Black Stars has become one of the biggest talking points after coach Carlos Queiroz announced his 28-man squad for the friendly match against Wales.

The former Chelsea defender returns to Ghana’s setup after spending close to three years away from the senior national team, with his last appearance coming in September 2023.

The real reason behind Baba Rahman's return to the Black Stars squad after Carlos Queiroz's 28-man list announcement emerges. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Julian Finney/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Previous attempts by former coaches Chris Hughton and Otto Addo to convince him to return proved unsuccessful until recently.

His inclusion in Ghana’s 28-man squad for the preparatory clash against Wales has divided opinion among supporters and pundits alike.

While some critics believe the timing of his comeback raises questions, others see his experience and strong club form as qualities the Black Stars cannot ignore heading into the global showpiece in North America.

With key names like Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew absent from the list, Baba Rahman’s recall quickly became one of the standout decisions made by Queiroz.

Reason behind Baba Rahman's Black Stars return

Amid growing debate surrounding the defender’s return, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has moved to clarify the thinking behind the decision.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum insisted the move was purely football-related and not influenced by outside pressure.

He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"Baba Rahman’s return is a purely technical decision. Previous efforts by Chris Hughton and Otto Addo were unsuccessful, but Carlos Queiroz has now made it happen."

Asante Twum also disclosed that the squad announced for the Wales encounter largely reflects the core group expected to travel to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"The 28 players called up for the Black Stars are the final squad for the World Cup. Twenty-six of them will make the cut based on the assessment of head coach Carlos Queiroz," Asante Twum added.

Those remarks appear to put an end to speculation suggesting senior figures within the GFA pushed for the defender’s comeback behind the scenes.

Baba Rahman is bound to make Ghana's 26-man list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after making it into Carlos Queiroz's provisional squad. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

What does Rahman bring to Black Stars?

Rahman returns to the national setup on the back of a productive season with Greek giants PAOK.

According to Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old featured 47 times across all competitions, contributing three goals and three assists.

Watch highlights Rahman's performance in the 2025/26 season, as shared on X:

At international level, he brings valuable tournament experience to the dressing room.

The defender has earned 50 caps for Ghana, registering one goal and eight assists since making his debut in September 2014.

His absence from the squad in recent years followed persistent criticism and abuse from sections of the fanbase, leading him to step away from national duty.

Watch Otto Addo's explainer on Rahman's absence, as shared on X:

Now back in the fold, Rahman will hope his return helps steady a Ghana side that has struggled for consistency since sealing qualification for the World Cup.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Ghana opens its campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England on June 23 and Croatia four days later.

Queiroz’s side is currently in Cardiff preparing for the friendly against Wales, with the final 26-man squad expected to be confirmed on June 1.

Queiroz reacts after announcing Black Stars squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had shared his thoughts after announcing his 28-man squad for Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales.

The Portuguese tactician made several eye-catching calls as he continues to shape the Black Stars team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh