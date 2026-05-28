Asamoah Gyan has disclosed a little-known twist in his career, admitting he came close to joining Manchester City

The former Black Stars striker says choosing to represent Ghana at a major competition 18 years ago ultimately ended that dream

Although the move never materialised, he went on to feature in the EPL and enjoyed a highly successful international and club career

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Asamoah Gyan has revisited one of the most defining crossroads of his career – the moment a dream switch to Manchester City slipped away because of his commitment to Ghana.

The former Black Stars captain, who rose to global attention at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, disclosed that his performances in Germany placed him firmly on the radar of the English club.

What looked like a breakthrough move, however, never materialised.

Manchester City's quest to sign Asamoah Gyan did not materialise due to Asamoah Gyan's commitment to the Black Stars. Photos by Carl Recine and Paul Gilham - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan recounts failed Man City transfer

Gyan recalled that Manchester City were closely tracking him after his breakout tournament with Ghana, where his pace and movement caught the eye of scouts and decision-makers.

At the time, the club had not gone under the major transformation following the takeover by Sheikh Mansour yet, and then-manager Sven-Göran Eriksson was reportedly a strong admirer of the Ghanaian forward.

He told 3Sports:

“Because of the 2006 World Cup Man City were monitoring me at the time. Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson really loved me and wanted my signature when he became Man City manager.”

The interest was real, and the opportunity was within reach. But injury concerns soon complicated everything.

Heading into the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, Gyan was already struggling with fitness issues, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Watch as Gyan scored the first goal of AFCON 2008, as shared on YouTube:

His representatives believed the best option was to step away from the tournament, undergo surgery, and secure his move to Manchester City.

But the striker had other plans.

With Ghana hosting the competition and personal pride on the line after missing the 2006 edition, he made a firm decision to stay with the Black Stars.

“I was then doing rehabilitation, and my manager told me we should forget about the AFCON so that I would be fit to sign for City at that time. I had already missed the 2006 AFCON, so I told my manager I had to do everything to play since it was hosted here in Ghana.”

That choice came from emotion rather than calculation.

“He [My manager] didn’t like the idea, but I wanted to. I think I should have listened to his advice, but then I just wanted to sacrifice and represent Ghana.”

Watch Gyan's tale on his failed Man City move, as shared on X:

Gyan's life after failed Man City move

Unfortunately, playing through injury made matters worse. Gyan eventually required surgery after the tournament, ruling him out for several months.

During his recovery period, Manchester City pulled out of the deal.

Asamoah Gyan’s brief stint at Sunderland remains one of the major highlights of his club career. Photo by Scott Heavey.

Source: Getty Images

The missed opportunity remains one of the most discussed 'what if' moments of his career.

There was also short-term backlash at home, as his performances during the tournament were clearly affected by fitness struggles, drawing criticism from sections of fans.

Still, Gyan’s journey did not end there.

According to The Guardian, he eventually reached the Premier League in 2010 with Sunderland, where he became a fan favourite and delivered memorable performances that cemented his legacy as one of Ghana’s greatest exports in modern football.

Asamoah Gyan discloses his dream club

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan once disclosed that his dream club was actually Manchester United despite Man City chasing for his signature in the past.

The former Ghana striker made the admission when asked which team he hoped to join at his peak, quickly naming United without hesitation.

Source: YEN.com.gh