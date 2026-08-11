Ronald Araujo joined Liverpool on a season-long loan from Barcelona on August 11, with the club holding a £47.14m permanent option

The Uruguay international will wear the No.33 shirt at Anfield, a number that carries deep personal significance for the defender

Araujo could make his unofficial debut against Como on August 16 before Liverpool's Premier League opener against Newcastle United

Ronald Araujo has explained why he chose to wear the No.33 shirt at Liverpool, citing a connection that stretches back to his professional debut and his personal faith.

The 26-year-old centre-back was unveiled as Liverpool's second signing of the summer transfer window, joining on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The touching reason Ronald Araujo chose the No.33 shirt at Liverpool

Source: Getty Images

The club retain an option to purchase him permanently at the end of the campaign for €55 million (£47.14m).

Winger Victor Munoz, who arrived from Osasuna for £34.5 million, was the Reds' first addition of the window.

Why Ronaldo Araujo picked no.33 at Liverpool

The No.33 was not an arbitrary selection. Araujo revealed that the shirt number featured at the very start of his career as a professional footballer, and that it carries a meaning connected to his religious beliefs.

"It's a number that I like, a number that is special to me," Araujo told LFC TV. "Funnily enough, way back when I made my debut as a professional, that was the number I was wearing back then. But it has a personal meaning for me as well, it has a meaning which is all to do with my faith and my relationship with Jesus and God and religion. It's a subject I spoke about and had a good conversation about with my friends, my family, my partner and my parents. It's a number I'm very pleased on a number of levels to be wearing."

At Barcelona, Araujo occupied the No.4 shirt, a number currently held by captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The No.33 was previously worn by Jordon Ibe in 2016, with Jonjo Shelvey, Sebastian Leto and Neil Mellor among its other occupants during the Premier League era.

Araujo Fills a Defensive Void at Anfield

The timing of Araujo's arrival is significant for manager Andoni Iraola. Joe Gomez sustained a muscle injury during Liverpool's 4-2 pre-season win over Sunderland and is not expected to be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are also currently sidelined, meaning Van Dijk was the only senior centre-back available to Iraola before the Uruguay international's arrival.

Araujo, who has earned 27 caps for Uruguay, can also operate at right-back, adding tactical flexibility to the squad.

He could feature in Liverpool's pre-season fixture against Como on August 16 before a potential Premier League debut against Newcastle United at St James' Park the following week.

The 27-year-old described the move as one that felt necessary at this stage of his career.

"I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy," he said. "I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly."

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Source: YEN.com.gh