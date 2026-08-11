Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled Opanin Osei Tutu at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, August 10, 2026

Otumfuo ruled that the Asanteman Nkosuohene had no authority to create an Akwamuhene stool, making Osei Tutu's title illegitimate

Opanin Osei Tutu was barred from lands at Tewobaabi, Gyamfi Wonoo and Sakora Wonoo after allegedly selling them without authorisation

A royal from Tewobaabi, a town near Ntonso and Gyamfi Wonoo, has been destooled at the Manhyia Palace after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II declared his chieftaincy title illegitimate and barred him from three communities over unauthorised land dealings.

Otumfuo destools Ntonso Tewobaabi Akwamuhene Opanin Osei Tutu at Manhyia Palace over serious allegations. Photo source: Manhyia Palace, Bandanahene TV

Source: Facebook

Opanin Osei Tutu had been serving as the Akwamuhene under the Asanteman Nkosuohene.

However, Otumfuo ruled that the Nkosuohene holds no authority to create such a stool and does not, in fact, have an Akwamuhene.

As a result, any claims describing Opanin Osei Tutu as the Tewobaabi and Sakora Wonoo Akwamuhene were declared false.

Opanin Osei Tutu barred from Tewobaabi lands

According to blogger Efikesiem, beyond the stripping of his title, Opanin Osei Tutu was barred from going near any land in Tewobaabi, Gyamfi Wonoo and Sakora Wonoo.

Otumfuo's ruling came after it was reportedly established that the destooled chief had personally sold parcels of land in those areas without any authorisation or delegated power to do so.

Footage circulating on social media showed a tense scene following the destoolment, with Opanin Osei Tutu appearing to scuffle with individuals who hooted and celebrated his removal.

Security personnel, including a military officer, escorted him out of the palace grounds.

His slippers were taken away during the process, a customary act symbolising the complete stripping of his traditional authority and office.

Osei Tutu has also been subsequently summoned to appear before Otumfuo again the following Monday, indicating the matter is not entirely concluded.

Historically, Tewobaabi, Gyamfi Wonoo and the surrounding towns are said to share roots with Gyamaase, known as Jamasi, through a lineage connected to Adu Gyamfi.

The Facebook post detailing Opanin Osei Tutu's destoolment proceedings is below:

The Facebook video of the chief engaging in a scuffle after his destoolment is below:

Reactions to Ntonso Tewobaabi Akwamuhene's destoolment

The news drew strong reactions from Ghanaians online, with many weighing in on the legitimacy of the title and the land sales controversy.

Stephen Baffoe said:

"Nkosuohene having an Akwamuhene as sub-chief under him? This is confusing. And he was selling land. There are some chieftaincy titles that are not close to the stool, they are honorary. A lot of foreign and local people are appointed Nkosuohene (honorary title). This is the first time I am hearing an Nkosuohene is able to sell land. How? Mmrantiehene sef no fit sell land."

K.B. Awuah commented:

"He pulled down my building. God will punish him."

Baron Ofori said:

"Every stubborn chief is going. As you can see, the whole town is happy."

HaLal Issa Micheel wrote:

"Nana is now a civilian, so he throws blows and fights back."

Otumfuo destools Kenyase No. 2 paramount chief

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Otumfuo destooling Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, the long-reigning Paramount Chief of Kenyase No. 2.

This significant shift in leadership followed serious accusations of violating Asante customs and a bitter dispute with the queen, raising questions about the future of traditional authority in the region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh