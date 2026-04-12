Lionel Messi has openly pointed out a player he believes should have won the prestigious honour but never did

Over the years, several stars have been overlooked despite delivering seasons that many felt made them the best in the world

The 2025 Ballon d’Or race is shaping up with a straight battle emerging between Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi once spoke about a player he believed deserved to win the Ballon d’Or but never did.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine icon has written his name into history with a record eight Ballon d’Or titles.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times. Photos: David Jensen.

Source: Getty Images

However, even with his unmatched success, he has acknowledged that some outstanding talents were never recognised with football’s most prestigious individual award.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner will be revealed on Monday during a glittering ceremony in Paris, France.

Among the leading contenders for football’s most prestigious individual honour are Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Mohamed Salah, and Raphinha, each hoping to etch their name into history.

While Lionel Messi remains the award’s most decorated player with a record eight triumphs, he has previously admitted that not every deserving star has had the chance to lift the Golden Ball.

In fact, back in 2024, Messi singled out his compatriot Lautaro Martínez as a player he believes is worthy of the accolade but has yet to come close.

As per GiveMeSport, Messi said:

"He had a spectacular year, he scored in the final, he was the top scorer in the Copa America. He deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else."

At the time, Martinez himself said:

"For the season I've had, I think I deserve to be where I am.

"Because I've worked hard, and I've also suffered a lot in previous years. It's the second time I've been in the final phase for the Ballon d'Or, and I think I have what it takes to be there."

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez. Photo: Jakob Paset.

Source: Getty Images

Messi wasn't the only player who backed Martinez to win the Ballon d'Or, Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer said:

"I entirely agree with Messi. I’ve known Lautaro for one and a half years and immediately noticed his immense personality and his captain’s spirit. He is a deadly finisher. It would be such a deserved award."

Former teammate Edin Dzeko added:

"He was decisive for the Scudetto, decisive for the Copa America; it is right that he is among the candidates."

In the end, Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, per the BBC.

Lautaro Martínez settled for seventh place, ranking behind stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Dani Carvajal.

Ballon d'Or latest rankings

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the latest 2025 Ballon d'Or power rankings ahead of the official shortlist announcement on Thursday, August 7.

The current standings sees Lamine Yamal rise highest while the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Raphinha drop places.

Source: YEN.com.gh