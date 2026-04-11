Prominent man of God, Bishop Obinim, claimed God showed him the fire incident of his guest house before it occurred

Speaking for the first time after the incident, the popular man of God said he was grateful to God that no injuries of death was recorded

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

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Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, spoke a few days after fire gutted his two-storey building near the Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra, which he uses as a guest house.

Bishop Daniel Obinim says God revealed the fire at his guest house, located at Ashalley Botwe, before it happened. Photo credit: BishopObinimMinistries, MyNewsGh

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, reports emerged that a guest house owned by the preacher located at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra had caught fire.

Viral videos that emerged on social media showed the distinctive yellowish-brown multi-storey structure burning, with smoke covering the entire vicinity.

The guest house is reportedly located on the same property where his lavish Ashalley Botwe residence and television station are located.

Obinim speaks after guesthouse fire

However, a few days after the fire incident, Bishop Obinim said that God had revealed it to him before it happened. The popular man of God said he was grateful that no one perished or got injured.

"God had shown me the fire about 10 times in visions. He kept telling me there was fire coming. It could have been worse, but God is good. No one got hurt or died."

"It is only the top floor that caught fire. I can build it in two to three weeks. But I can't pay for human life."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Obinim's fire revelation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @bishop.obinim.ministries on TikTok. Read them below:

Darling Keita said:

"So, you can only see and predict people's future, but you couldn't see this, as an angel, for that matter."

@lexis wrote:

"I give glory to God and your father, Jesus Christ, for keeping you and everyone around you safe. What is building before you 🙏."

Herty Armah said:

"Ohhh, Papa, what happened? What caused that?"

Apst Kojo Winfred Ahiati wrote:

"You can never go down in life, Papa, 💕💕💕."

Samuel Arhin said:

"Papa, sorry, okay, God's time is the best, okay, don't worry, wai."

SERVANT OF YAHWEH wrote:

"God is with us ❤️🙏."

Jenni said:

"Angel God bless you, we thank God for saving everyone. I also thank God that you are a very, very strong man."

🌸Ama🌸 wrote:

"We thank God for everyone’s life 🙏🏻 ❤️."

Benjamin Ujakaudo said:

"May God guide you and your family from all evil spirits in Jesus name."

Empress 004 wrote:

"God no go shame us Angel🙏."

Akie✨❤️ said:

"We thank God for saving everyone 🙏🙏."

ABROSO family wrote:

"Daddy, I remember, you even came live to talk about it."

Bishop Obinim claims his son, Gifted, healed a physically challenged woman in church. Image credit: @obinimjnr, @georgeeni61

Source: Instagram

Bishop Obinim speaks about son's spiritual gifts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim praised his son, Gifted, for possessing spiritual healing abilities like himself.

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial preacher opened up about how his son allegedly helped a woman who visited his church with an ailment.

Source: YEN.com.gh