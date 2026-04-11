Stonebwoy has disclosed that he financed his recent concert in Ho by selling his Range Rover and V8

The dancehall superstar mentioned this in an interview while explaining some of the investments artistes make

Social media has reacted with a mix of empathy and scepticism over Stonebwoy's financing claims and concert attendance

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Stonebwoy's recent concert in Ho came at a high financial cost to him, the dancehall star has disclosed.

Stonebwoy performs at the March 5, 2026, concert in Ho, which was funded by the sale of his two cars. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

According to him, he personally financed his concert and had to raise funds by selling his Range Rover and V8.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey on April 10, 2026, he confirmed he liquidated both vehicles to cover the cost of the show, which was his first self-organised concert in his home region of Volta.

"I even had to sell my two cars to invest in this show," he said.

According to him, the decision was not a loss but a deliberate investment in a market most Ghanaian artistes overlook.

He explained that the music industry rewards those willing to think beyond immediate returns.

"...But we understand leveraging and the need to invest in whatever long-term strategy."

Watch Stonebwoy's X video below:

Stonebwoy's concert in Ho

Dubbed The Torcher Experience, Stonebwoy's Ho concert was held on March 5, 2026, at the Youth Resource Centre (YRC) Stadium.

The concert was preceded by a massive fan walk through the streets of Ho, creating immense anticipation.

Stonebwoy delivered a high-energy, packed show, performing hits like Gidi Gidi as he celebrated his 38th birthday.

He did not disclose the proceeds from the car sales or the total production cost of the concert in the interview, but sounded fulfilled.

Watch a YouTube video of Stonebwoy's Ho concert below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's funding Ho concert claim

The video sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some empathised with Stonebwoy, others questioned his claim, referring to reports that he had recently purchased a Rolls-Royce.

@Ayam_Bornbless1 said:

"A show where the attendees couldn’t even fill a single room, and you sold your Range Rover and V8 to fund it? And you want to tell me there was no sponsor for that show? You can lie to your 6 fans, but not to some of us."

PrinzSarkCess said:

"A show in a 5k capacity stadium got Stonebwoy to sell 2 cars to actualise? Then he may have sold a whole house to make the Accra Sports Stadium concert happen."

@PhynoDexter said:

"I still Dey wonder if he went ahead to sell both his cars for his show at Ho, how then did he manage to afford his Rolls-Royce and that of the latest Benz?"

@Biggod_233 said:

"Hosting a show in Ghana is not for the weak, that's why Shatta no dey stress him body again, and Stonebwoy too want to impress his fans so he go do anything for them to see he’s at the top, meanwhile he is losing. All the stadium shows he dey nu e be “eka” cause he no dey get the money back. Shatta Wale will wait to make them book am, charge a huge amount of money. This December, e be Black Sherif and Sarkodie wey had a successful show."

Stonebwoy confirms date and venue for his 2026 BHIM Festival in London. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy confirms London BHIM Festival date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had confirmed the date and venue for the 2026 BHIM Festival in London.

Already, tickets for the highly anticipated concert are available now on Stonebwoy's official website

Source: YEN.com.gh