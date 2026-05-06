Six Arsenal stars are set to miss World Cup warm-up games due to Champions League final involvement

International schedules are expected to be disrupted as Arsenal players will report late to national team camps

Mikel Arteta’s squad faces either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the 2026 UCL final in Budapest

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Several Arsenal players are set to miss key international warm-up fixtures after the club secured a place in the Champions League final.

The Gunners will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30, 2026, with the final coming just days after the end of the Premier League season.

Six Arsenal stars could be ruled out of World Cup warm-ups after the Gunners reached the 2026 Champions League final. Image credit: oto by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Those involved are expected to join their national teams late, with additional recovery time likely before the World Cup begins in Mexico City on June 11.

Arsenal stars to miss warm-up games

According to Football London, Brazil’s friendly against Panama on May 31 in Rio de Janeiro will come too soon for Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli, while Gabriel Jesus could also be unavailable if selected.

Ecuador’s match against Saudi Arabia on May 30 will also clash with Arsenal’s European final involvement.

Germany’s schedule could be impacted too, with Kai Havertz not ready for their friendly against Finland.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard’s Norway and Viktor Gyokeres will also miss their Scandinavian clash due to timing conflicts.

Arsenal have just four matches remaining, including the Champions League final, before players shift focus to international duty and the 2026 World Cup.

Kompany hits back at Mikel Arteta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Kompany responded to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s comments on Premier League scheduling, offering a measured defence of the English league’s demanding fixture list while avoiding direct criticism.

The Bayern Munich coach highlighted the intensity of England’s domestic calendar, stating that heavy workloads are a common talking point among managers, including former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp.

Source: YEN.com.gh