Steven Gerrard criticises Eberechi Eze's penalty technique in Arsenal's heartbreaking defeat to PSG

Arsenal suffers penalty shootout loss, ending their Champions League final hopes after 20 years

PSG celebrates second consecutive Champions League title while Arsenal reflects on a historic season

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Steven Gerrard blasted Eberechi Eze for his penalty technique after Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

PSG successfully retained their Champions League title after defeating Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties in Budapest.

Arsenal made the perfect start when Kai Havertz fired the Gunners into the lead with a superb early goal.

However, PSG responded in the second half through Ousmane Dembélé, who converted a penalty to level the score.

Neither side managed to find a winner during normal time or the additional 30 minutes of extra time, sending the final to a penalty shootout.

During the shootout, Eze’s spot-kick proved costly. The England international used a stuttering run-up before dragging his effort wide of the target.

Arsenal’s hopes were then extinguished when defender Gabriel Magalhães blasted his penalty over the crossbar, sealing PSG’s second consecutive European crown.

Reacting to Eze’s miss on TNT Sports, Gerrard said:

‘Penalties are hard enough.

‘Think about the magnitude of the game, the stadium, the atmosphere, it’s hard enough without any of that nonsense. Put you foot through it, back your technique.’

Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves also questioned Eze’s penalty technique, adding: ‘I’ve never been a bit fan of that run-up, I think it puts you under pressure.

‘I prefer players picking their corner and smashing it in. That one, if you stutter, you can put a bit of doubt in your own mind if the goalkeeper doesn’t move.

‘I feel for him and Gabriel because they’re two brilliant players. I just think you need to take doubt out of it by running up and hitting the penalty rather than stuttering.’

Arsenal were taking part in their first Champions League final in 20 years, just a week after securing their first Premier League title since 2004.

Speaking after the defeat, former midfielder Jack Wilshere said: ‘It will take a while to get over, but I’m pretty sure it’s not going to take another 20 years to get to another final with Mikel in charge.

‘I fancied us [Arsenal] for penalties but it’s a hard one to take.’

Hargreaves added: ‘What a journey this team has taken their fans on. The best in the Premier League, one of the best in Europe. Arsenal are here to stay, they will go again.’

PSG, meanwhile, become just the second team after Real Madrid to retain the Champions League trophy.

Two-time Champions League winner Desire Doue said: ‘We are so, so proud, so happy and grateful.

‘It was a tough game against a good team. We have to enjoy this as a team as a family because we deserve it. Look at the crowd!

‘We have to stay humble and we will work again, we want more, we are a young, hungry team. We will go again.’

Arsenal will hold a trophy parade in north London on Sunday but Mikel Arteta’s side will not bring the Champions League back to the Emirates Stadium.

At some point they will still be able to reflect on a hugely successful season, though, as they became Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh