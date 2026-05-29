FC Barcelona have had its €100 million opening bid for Julian Alvarez rejected by Atlético Madrid

Alvarez is reportedly keen on a move to FC Barcelona, with personal terms already agreed, leaving only club-to-club negotiations

The Catalan giants must now decide whether to increase their bid or risk losing ground in the race for the Atlético Madrid striker

Barcelona have reportedly seen their opening bid for Julian Alvarez rejected by Atlético Madrid, as negotiations over the striker’s future begin to intensify.

The La Liga champions recently submitted an initial offer worth €100 million for the Argentine forward, structured as a fixed fee without add-ons or player swaps.

Atlético Madrid reportedly rejects Barcelona's €100 million bid for Julián Álvarez. Image credit: Atletico Madrid

Source: Getty Images

However, according to reports from Gerard Romero, Atlético Madrid swiftly turned down the proposal.

Atletico reject Barca's €100 million for Alvarez

The Spanish club are said to value Alvarez significantly higher and would only be willing to open serious negotiations if Barcelona increase their offer to around €120 million.

According to Barca Universal, that figure remains within Barcelona’s financial reach following improvements to their financial fair play situation, although the club had initially set a €100 million spending limit for the player.

Despite the setback, Alvarez is believed to be eager to make the move to Barcelona and has already communicated his desire to join the Catalan giants.

Personal terms between the striker and Barcelona are also understood to be agreed, leaving the transfer fee as the main obstacle.

With both sides holding firm on valuation, the situation is expected to continue developing over the coming weeks.

Ideally, all parties hope to resolve the matter before the World Cup to avoid a prolonged summer transfer saga.

Source: YEN.com.gh