Barcelona's €100 Million Bid for Julian Alvarez Reportedly Rejected by Atlético Madrid
- FC Barcelona have had its €100 million opening bid for Julian Alvarez rejected by Atlético Madrid
- Alvarez is reportedly keen on a move to FC Barcelona, with personal terms already agreed, leaving only club-to-club negotiations
- The Catalan giants must now decide whether to increase their bid or risk losing ground in the race for the Atlético Madrid striker
Barcelona have reportedly seen their opening bid for Julian Alvarez rejected by Atlético Madrid, as negotiations over the striker’s future begin to intensify.
The La Liga champions recently submitted an initial offer worth €100 million for the Argentine forward, structured as a fixed fee without add-ons or player swaps.
However, according to reports from Gerard Romero, Atlético Madrid swiftly turned down the proposal.
Atletico reject Barca's €100 million for Alvarez
The Spanish club are said to value Alvarez significantly higher and would only be willing to open serious negotiations if Barcelona increase their offer to around €120 million.
According to Barca Universal, that figure remains within Barcelona’s financial reach following improvements to their financial fair play situation, although the club had initially set a €100 million spending limit for the player.
Despite the setback, Alvarez is believed to be eager to make the move to Barcelona and has already communicated his desire to join the Catalan giants.
Personal terms between the striker and Barcelona are also understood to be agreed, leaving the transfer fee as the main obstacle.
With both sides holding firm on valuation, the situation is expected to continue developing over the coming weeks.
Ideally, all parties hope to resolve the matter before the World Cup to avoid a prolonged summer transfer saga.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh