Kylian Mbappé dismisses future speculation amid scrutiny during a challenging season for Real Madrid

Mbappé reaffirms commitment to Madrid despite criticism and injury recovery trip to Italy

José Mourinho is reportedly set to replace Álvaro Arbeloa as manager at the end of the season

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Kylian Mbappé has moved to dismiss speculation over his future at Real Madrid despite growing criticism during a difficult campaign for the Spanish giants.

The France international has come under scrutiny after Madrid appeared set to finish a second straight season without a major trophy since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Kylian Mbappé reiterates his commitment and loyalty to Real Madrid following a turbulent Real Madrid season. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

Questions over Mbappe’s commitment intensified after he travelled to Italy while recovering from injury and missed El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe to stay at Real Madrid

However, the striker has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the club amid reports that José Mourinho is close to taking charge at the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Vanity Fair via TeamTalk, Mbappe said:

“And also, the weather is so nice, it’s peaceful to be in a place like this, and I really enjoy my time in Madrid.”

He added:

“It’s the big club in the world, so it’s such a blessing to be part of this club and this project.”

Meanwhile, according to TeamTalk, Mourinho has an agreement in principle over a three-year deal to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

While Mbappe is expected to feature prominently for Real Madrid next season, Spanish journalist Juanma Rodríguez labelled the forward a “flop” and questioned his commitment to the club, despite the former AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain ace scoring 85 goals in 100 appearances for Los Blancos.

Why Mbappe missed El Clasico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on why Kylian Mbappe did not feature for Real Madrid during the El Clásico of May 10, 2026, as Barcelona secured a 2-0 win and lifted the La Lga trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh