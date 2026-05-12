Over 40 people were arrested for examination malpractice during the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination

The Head of Public Affairs for the West African Examinations Council, John Kapi, said all the suspects were teachers.

The council assures readiness for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination

The West African Examinations Council has confirmed the arrest of more than 40 individuals for their alleged involvement in examination malpractices during the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The Head of Public Affairs at the council, John Kapi, told Joy News all the suspects were teachers.

Several arrests were made in connection with cheating during the BECE. Credit: Ministry of Education GH/Jacob Wackerhausen

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Kapi explained that students are normally not arrested in connection with malpractice cases.

“Their statements are taken and then brought back to the office for further investigation before a final decision is taken about them.”

He also assured candidates, parents and stakeholders that the council was fully prepared for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, with the English oral paper scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.

The West African Examinations Council oversaw the arrest of 19 supervisors and invigilators across at least six different regions.

What do we know about the arrests?

For 19 of the arrests, they were distributed across several administrative areas, with the Ashanti Region recording the highest number at 10 individuals.

Other arrests included three from the Eastern Region, two each from the Bono and Central regions, and one individual each from Greater Accra and the Western Region.

In the Bono Region, legal proceedings have moved swiftly, with two of the arrested officials already appearing before a court. Both individuals were handed a fine of GH¢2,400 each for their conduct.

According to reports, the remaining 17 suspects have been transferred to the police for processing and are expected to face court proceedings shortly.

The incidents reported so far involve various offences, including the use of mobile phones within the examination halls and the preparation of answers intended for distribution to the candidates.

BECE candidates to select schools after results

In another major change, the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

This is part of efforts to reform the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

Iddrisu explained that the new approach will introduce a mandatory one-week window following the release of results, during which candidates can finalise their school selections based on their actual aggregates.

The 2026 BECE is expected to take place from Monday, May 4 to Monday, May 11, 2026. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

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Under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, students were required to select their Senior High Schools before sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

In 2025, the Ministry of Education launched investigations into allegations of bribery in the ongoing Senior High School placement process.

Educationist backs GES' action against exam malpractice

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abdul Bashir, an educationist and school administrator, said he supported the decisive action taken against examination malpractice during the 2026 BECE.

He added that the arrest of the officials sends a strong message that the integrity of Ghana’s education system must be protected at all costs.

Source: YEN.com.gh