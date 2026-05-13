Real Madrid: Florentino Perez Refuses To Chastise Valverde And Tchouameni Publicly
- Florentino Perez avoided discussing Real Madrid’s poor on-pitch performances during a lengthy press conference
- The Real Madrid president revealed plans for a 500-page UEFA dossier alleging refereeing bias in favour of Barcelona
- Perez defended the Valverde–Tchouameni dressing-room incident, saying such fights are normal
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez declined to address the club’s on-field struggles during a press conference in which he announced presidential elections.
In an unusual hour-long media briefing, he avoided discussing who might replace Alvaro Arbeloa or the reasons behind the team’s disappointing campaign.
Perez also disclosed that the club is compiling a 500-page dossier for UEFA on alleged refereeing injustices, claiming bias linked to the Negreira case, while also criticising sections of the media.
Perez reacts to Valverde and Tchouameni's fight
Meanwhile, Perez also addressed tensions between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, who were each fined €500,000 after a reported training-ground altercation, insisting such incidents are not uncommon at the club.
As quoted by Football Espana, he said:
“I sacked three coaches one year, which isn’t the first time it’s happened. And it’s not the first time two players have fought; they fight every season because they’re competitive.
I think it’s very wrong, and I think it’s even worse that they’ve made it public.”
The Real Madrid president suggested the leak came from individuals unhappy with the club and warned against attempts to create disorder, adding that such incidents usually end in reconciliation.
Real Madrid punish Valverde and Tchouameni
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had confirmed disciplinary action against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a training-ground altercation that escalated over two days before turning physical.
Reports also claim Valverde required hospital treatment for a head injury, with the incident coming just days before El Clásico amid rising tensions in the dressing room.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh