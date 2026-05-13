Florentino Perez avoided discussing Real Madrid’s poor on-pitch performances during a lengthy press conference

The Real Madrid president revealed plans for a 500-page UEFA dossier alleging refereeing bias in favour of Barcelona

Perez defended the Valverde–Tchouameni dressing-room incident, saying such fights are normal

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez declined to address the club’s on-field struggles during a press conference in which he announced presidential elections.

In an unusual hour-long media briefing, he avoided discussing who might replace Alvaro Arbeloa or the reasons behind the team’s disappointing campaign.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez refuses to condemn Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after the duo clashed. Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto, Daniela Porcelli

Source: Getty Images

Perez also disclosed that the club is compiling a 500-page dossier for UEFA on alleged refereeing injustices, claiming bias linked to the Negreira case, while also criticising sections of the media.

Perez reacts to Valverde and Tchouameni's fight

Meanwhile, Perez also addressed tensions between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, who were each fined €500,000 after a reported training-ground altercation, insisting such incidents are not uncommon at the club.

As quoted by Football Espana, he said:

“I sacked three coaches one year, which isn’t the first time it’s happened. And it’s not the first time two players have fought; they fight every season because they’re competitive.

I think it’s very wrong, and I think it’s even worse that they’ve made it public.”

The Real Madrid president suggested the leak came from individuals unhappy with the club and warned against attempts to create disorder, adding that such incidents usually end in reconciliation.

Real Madrid punish Valverde and Tchouameni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had confirmed disciplinary action against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a training-ground altercation that escalated over two days before turning physical.

Reports also claim Valverde required hospital treatment for a head injury, with the incident coming just days before El Clásico amid rising tensions in the dressing room.

Source: YEN.com.gh