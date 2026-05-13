An old interview of Black Sherif gushing over Medikal and desperately wanting a collaboration has resurfaced online, just days after he beat the rapper to claim his second consecutive Artiste of the Year title at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

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In the throwback conversation with Sammy Flex, a young and still-emerging Black Sherif was asked which artiste he would most love to work with. He did not hesitate.

"Medikal is someone who, if you give him a song to provide a verse and he feels it, he will deliver a mad verse. And I know when he puts his verse on your song, it will be a hit. I want him to feature on my song. If he wants me to feature on one of his songs, I will be excited. Both of us will spoil there," he said.

At TGMA27, the two were locked in a four-all tie in total wins before Black Sherif secured the night's biggest prize. Medikal had a strong night of his own, winning Best Hiplife Collaboration, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste, but the Artiste of the Year trophy went to his former idol.

The resurfaced clip has sparked wide conversation online, with fans drawing their own conclusions about how far Black Sherif has come, and how completely the dynamic between the two men has shifted since that interview was recorded.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh