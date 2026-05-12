Jaap Stam has proposed a blockbuster swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leao

Barcelona are still undecided on signing Rashford permanently despite his strong spell on loan

Rashford was in fine form during El Clásico as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid to win La Liga

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Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam has suggested Marcus Rashford could join AC Milan in a swap deal involving Rafael Leao as uncertainty continues over his future.

Barcelona reportedly hold an option to sign the English forward permanently for around £26 million after his productive loan spell, but no agreement has yet been completed.

Marcus Rashford's future with Barcelona is not certain despite helping the Spanish giants secure the 2025/26 La Liga title. Image credit: Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

Marcus Rashford tipped to join AC Milan

Speaking to ComeOn via The Mirror, Stam said:

“Maybe a swap between Rafael Leao and Marcus Rashford could work.”

The former Man United defender added:

“Leao is also a good player. He has shown his potential at Milan, of course, in what he can do.”

Meanwhile, Stam also warned clubs to consider character alongside talent when targeting players.

“It feels very exciting to bring in these types of players, but you don't need to look at what's the best for right now, you need to look at long-term projects and what's very important for the club,” he said.

Rashford scored a sensational free kick as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 on May 10, 2026, to secure the La Liga title with games to spare.

Barcelona fans applaud Marcus Rashford

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona supporters rose to applaud Marcus Rashford following a brilliant performance in an important 2025/26 La Liga match.

The England international received widespread praise for his creativity and impact as Barca defeated RC Celta de Vigo, with Rashford also contributing two assists.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh