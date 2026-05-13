Real Madrid are plotting a blockbuster midfield move as a familiar managerial face reportedly helps shape the club’s next era

Mourinho is said to have identified the one player he believes can restore control and leadership at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Rodri as the club prepare for a major rebuild ahead of next season.

The Spanish midfielder has emerged as one of Madrid’s priority transfer targets, with club president Florentino Pérez and José Mourinho both believed to admire the Manchester City star.

Real Madrid could enter a fierce transfer battle with Pep Guardiola as Mourinho identifies Rodri as his dream midfield signing if he lands the Los Blancos job. Image credit: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho wants to sign Rodri for Real Madrid

Mourinho, who is strongly linked with a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu, is said to be involved in discussions over the club’s future squad structure.

According to The Hard Tackle, the Portuguese tactician wants a midfielder capable of restoring authority and tactical balance following the gradual decline of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Rodri is viewed as the ideal candidate due to his leadership, composure, and positional discipline.

Madrid’s current midfield options, including Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, provide energy and athleticism but reportedly lack the control Rodri brings.

The former Atlético Madrid midfielder has become one of the world’s top holding players since joining Manchester City in 2019.

He won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after an impressive campaign for club and country.

Despite Madrid’s admiration, convincing Manchester City to sell Rodri could prove extremely difficult given his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mourinho's reported Real Madrid demands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that José Mourinho made 10 major demands during negotiations over a sensational return to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese coach reportedly outlined key conditions concerning transfers, squad control, and backroom structure as part of discussions with club president Florentino Pérez.

Source: YEN.com.gh