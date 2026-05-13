Residents of the Asante Akim North Constituency have called for the release of their MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong

A viral video shows residents chanting “Free OK” as they express concern over the detention of their legislator

The MP is allegedly under investigation in the Netherlands over money laundering and romance scam-related claims

Some residents in the Asante Akim North Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana have expressed concern over the reported detention of their Member of Parliament, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

In a video circulating on social media, residents were seen chanting “Free OK” in a passionate appeal for the release of the legislator, widely known as OK Frimpong.

Asante Akim North residents demand release of their MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong. Photo credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The group expressed worry about his situation but maintained hope that he would eventually return safely to Ghana.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Why Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested

Reports suggest that the MP has allegedly been detained in the Netherlands on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, amid an investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The allegations reportedly include money laundering and romance scam-related activities linked to about $32 million in fraudulent transactions.

The Parliament of Ghana, represented by the Parliament of Ghana, has acknowledged the development and says it is engaging relevant diplomatic channels, including Ghana’s mission in the Netherlands, to obtain further details on the matter.

FBI petitioned to arrest Amaro Shakur

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a member of the New Patriotic Party, Joseph Ohene-Dei, had petitioned the FBI to investigate Amaro Shakur as a person of interest in the Ohene Kwame Frimpong case.

The Asante Akyem North MP is reportedly being held in the Netherlands over allegations linked to money laundering and romance scam activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh