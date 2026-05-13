Casemiro 'Ignored' Cristiano Ronaldo When Naming Most Complete Teammate

Casemiro snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as the most complete player he played alongside at Real Madrid

The Brazilian praised another player's all-round qualities, describing him as quick, powerful and capable of attacking, defending and scoring

Bale scored 106 goals and provided 68 assists for Real Madrid, including his iconic bicycle kick in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool

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Casemiro recently revealed the one Real Madrid player he believes was even more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo during their years together at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Brazilian midfielder is expected to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer and, although he has shown glimpses of his quality in the Premier League, many still remember him best for his dominant spell in Spain.

Casemiro 'Ignored' Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo When Naming Most Complete Teammate

Source: Getty Images

During his time at Real Madrid, Casemiro formed part of what many consider the greatest midfield trio in football history alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

His tireless defensive work and physical presence allowed those around him to flourish as Real Madrid went on to win five Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies during that era.

Casemiro named Real Madrid’s most complete player

Despite spending nine seasons playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at both Real Madrid and Manchester United, Casemiro surprisingly named Gareth Bale as the most complete player he has ever played with.

Speaking during a recent interview, the Brazilian explained his reasoning after former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand appeared surprised he did not choose Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is the best, take Cristiano out of the conversation, but for me, Bale is the most complete player,” Casemiro said.

“Cristiano is a scorer, minimum 15 goals. But Bale can attack, defend, head, score, foul. Everything he does very good, very quick, too strong.

“And for me, Bale is an unbelievable, unbelievable player.”

Casemiro spent significantly longer alongside Ronaldo than Bale, sharing dressing rooms with the Portuguese star across spells at both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Bale, meanwhile, endured a difficult ending to his time at the Bernabéu despite producing impressive numbers for the Spanish giants.

The Welsh forward scored 106 goals and registered 68 assists in 258 appearances for Real Madrid before eventually falling out of favour amid intense criticism from sections of the Spanish media.

One of Bale’s most memorable moments came during the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, when he scored a stunning bicycle kick widely regarded as one of the greatest goals in the competition’s history.

United target Tonali as Casemiro replacement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Man United identified Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as a top target, with Casemiro expected to depart.

The Red Devils will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, and Newcastle are believed to value the Italian international at around £100 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh