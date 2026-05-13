Popular Ghanaian influencer and businessman SoAfrican arrested for alleged involvement in a crime ring exploiting women

Footage of the socialite dancing joyfully at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party just before his arrest has emerged

Social media reactions have reflected public sentiment as the embattled SoAfrican's legal troubles unfold following his arrest

A recent footage of embattled Ghanaian businessman and influencer Joshua Kojo Anane Boate, popularly known as SoAfrican, at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party has emerged following his arrest.

Footage of Ghanaian influencer SoAfrican at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s 60th birthday party hours before his arrest emerges. Photo source: @soafrican, @ghananewstv/TikTok

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, news emerged that SoAfrican had been arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Why was influencer SoAfrican arrested?

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Lydia Donkor, confirmed that SoAfrican was arrested for alleged involvement in a ring that allegedly assaulted women and sold their explicit material.

She stated that the Ghana Police, working on a complaint filed by INTERPOL in Australia, commenced investigations into the popular influencer before apprehending him.

According to the DCOP, SoAfrican and his alleged accomplices allegedly took undue advantage of their victims by giving them substances, engaging in inappropriate relations and filming them without their consent.

The investigations uncovered that the East Legon-based socialite was allegedly operating a Telegram platform where he shared the explicit videos and images of his victims.

He was subsequently traced to his residence, where he was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The police reportedly found incriminating items, allegedly used by SoAfrican in his alleged operations.

The YouTube video detailing SoAfrican's arrest is below:

SoAfrican's appearance at Ofori Sarpong's birthday party

Hours after his arrest became public, footage of SoAfrican's appearance at business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by TikTok blogger Ghana News TV on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the influencer was spotted with his signature look: SoAfrican Ghana-themed merch, dark sunglasses and a hat.

Holding a cup filled with his drink, SoAfrican danced with joy during legendary highlife musician Kojo Antwi's live band performance of his classic hit song, "Akonoba", at the birthday party held at the Despite Automobile Museum in East Legon.

Popular lifestyle influencer SoAfrican, aka Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, is arrested by the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service in May 2026. Image credit: @soafrican

Source: TikTok

He was standing behind several notable Ghanaian personalities, including celebrated actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown.

The footage, which appeared to have been taken in the final hours leading to his arrest on May 6, has garnered reactions from netizens.

The TikTok video of influencer SoAfrican at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party is below:

SoAfrican's birthday party appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosua_Shui commented:

"Thou shalt not judge."

Fredajayza wrote:

"He just dey bore me. How can you be this heartless?"

Nuurat5 said:

"You never know what people are doing behind closed doors."

Bennygrills commented:

"Funny enough, the CID boss was also there 😂."

Cat White wrote:

"Accra nightlife needs to be studied."

Footage of SoAfrican with King Promise surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that old footage of SoAfrican and King Promise resurfaced after his arrest on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

In the video, the influencer was captured showing his Ghana-themed clothes to the musician inside a shopping store.

Source: YEN.com.gh