Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji announced the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo on May 12, 2026, confirming he passed away after a cancer battle

Comedian AY Makun, who was present in Ekubo's final days, shared an emotional tribute disclosing what he went through before his death

AY Makun's heartfelt post sparked an outpouring of grief online as fans continued to mourn the loss of the beloved 40-year-old Nollywood star

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Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has stirred sorrow on social media by recounting Alexx Ekubo’s final moments alive.

Comedian AY Makun speaks up about Alexx Ekubo's final moments after his painful death from cancer. Image credit: @alexxekubo, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji broke the sad news of the actor’s death.

In an Instagram post, she said Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The report stated that sources close to the family have confirmed the passing of the 40-year-old actor, who was believed to have died following a cancer battle.

“Famous Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo has sadly died. Family sources say he passed away yesterday Monday, May 11, after a battle with Cancer," the prominent blogger wrote.

The Instagram post announcing Alexx Ekubo’s death is below.

Ay Makun details Alexx Ekubo’s last moments

In the aftermath of his death, comedian AY Makun, a close friend of the late actor, stirred sadness online after speaking out about his final moments.

According to him, he was present during Alexx Ekubo’s last days and noted that despite his suffering, his spirit and zest for life were not curtailed.

He shared a video of a light-hearted moment between joking around and added a heartfelt caption.

“Some losses do not feel real, no matter how many times you try to process them. Still struggling with the reality that you are gone, Alex. From the laughter to the conversations, the random moments, the brotherhood, and all the memories we shared in this industry… this one hurts deeply,” he said.

The comedian added that in his final days, even as his family and friends were in tears over his fate, Ekubo retained his strength and smile despite impending death.

“I was there. I saw you still smiling even in death. I saw the tears from friends and family. And honestly, a part of me is still in shock. Rest well, my brother. You will be remembered beyond the lights, the cameras, and the fame,” he said.

AY Makun’s post elicited sorrowful reactions from fans on social media as many continued to mourn the loss of the Nollywood fan favourite.

Below is the Instagram post of AY Makun recounting Alexx Ekubo’s last moments.

Footage of Alexx Ekubo's mansion and cars surfaces on social media after his death, stirring emotional reactions. Image credit: @alexxekubo, InnocentTino/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's cars and mansion surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo's mansion and cars surfaced on social media after his death.

In a video shared by popular Nigerian blogger Innocent Tino, Ekubo stood in his massive mansion and showed off his multiple cars.

The actor's car fleet included a customised Chevrolet Camaro Convertible with a custom blue/black geometric wrap, a red Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, a black Range Rover Autobiography SUV, and a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

Source: YEN.com.gh