A handcuffed suspect attempted to escape police custody while being transferred to court in Kumasi on Wednesday, May 13, 2026

The suspect allegedly poured raw pepper into the eyes of a CID officer in a desperate bid to flee behind the premises of Akoma FM

Despite being visibly distressed and in severe pain, the officer successfully subdued the suspect and boarded a tricycle (Aboboyaa) to return him to the station

A scene straight out of an action movie played out in the heart of Kumasi today after a suspect’s "spicy" escape plan backfired due to the sheer determination of a veteran CID officer.

Tension rises after suspect reportedly pours pepper into CID officers’ eyes to escape custody. Image credit: akomafm/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The incident, captured in a viral video shared by Akoma 87.9 FM, has amassed thousands of views and sparked a conversation about the safety of officers during suspect transfers.

The unidentified suspect was being escorted to court when he reportedly managed to reach for a quantity of raw pepper and threw it directly into the eyes of the escorting officer.

The video shows the officer in visible agony, with pepper particles clearly seen around his eyes. However, what has left many Ghanaians in awe is the fact that the officer never released his grip on the suspect. Even while blinded, he managed to secure the man and commandeered a nearby "Aboboyaa" to transport the culprit back to the station for reinforcement.

The incident has raised several questions regarding how a handcuffed suspect was able to obtain and hide pepper on his person. Some social media users have speculated it might have been "Kivo" pepper, a popular brand in Ghana known for its potency.

Furthermore, the sight of a CID officer having to use a commercial tricycle to transport a high-risk suspect has led to calls for the Ghana Police Service to provide better-equipped vehicles for suspect transfers.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Netizens praise the CID officer

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the dramatic footage below:

borasgh wrote:

"The CID deserve an award herrrr! At that age and able to handle the guy like that? Wow, pure dedication."

ezlimghana questioned:

"But where did he get the pepper? Was he not searched before leaving the cell?"

foster64tay commented:

"How could you transfer a suspect in an aboboyaa? This is very dangerous for the officer."

Eighty-eight joked:

"I doubt it's Kivo pepper. That one would have finished the officer's eyes!"

amgspartus_official added:

"This one's sentence goes long!😂😂😂 Adding assault on a police officer to his charges is a bad move."

Source: YEN.com.gh