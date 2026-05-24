CK Akonnor guided Gor Mahia to their 22nd Kenyan Premier League title with two games remaining

A strong Ghanaian influence within both the coaching staff and playing squad played a major role in the title-winning campaign

Akonnor continues to build his coaching reputation after previous spells with top Ghanaian clubs and the Black Stars

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

CK Akonnor and his Ghanaian backroom staff have guided Gor Mahia to their 22nd Kenyan Premier League title with two matches still left to play.

The title was confirmed after their long-time rivals and closest challengers AFC Leopards, who had played a game more, suffered a 2-1 defeat to APS Bomet on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

CK Akonnor Leads Gor Mahia to 2025/26 Kenyan Premier League Glory

Source: Twitter

That result handed K’Ogalo a decisive advantage in the title race.

Gor Mahia, despite having two matches in hand, sit top of the table with 68 points — four points ahead of AFC Leopards, who have just one game remaining.

The newly crowned champions also saw their Week 33 fixture against Mara Sugar in Homa Bay cancelled because of a court-related issue.

Akonnor, who took over in August 2025, arrived with a Ghanaian technical team that included assistant coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu and video analyst Joshua Kofi Boafo.

Gor Mahia’s title-winning campaign was also boosted by the contributions of Ghanaian players Enock Morrison, George Amonoo, Ebenezer Adukwaw and Ebenezer Assifuah.

A look at Akonnor’s coaching journey

The former midfielder spent a large part of his playing career in Germany before moving into coaching immediately after retirement.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Akonnor holds both CAF License A and UEFA License B qualifications.

CK Akonno is the first coaching appointment made by the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku in 2020. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Throughout his coaching career, he has managed leading Ghanaian clubs including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

During his spell at Asante Kotoko, he guided the club to the Normalisation Cup Tier 1 title.

Akonnor also managed the Ghana national football team for nearly two years, recording four wins, four draws and four defeats across 12 matches.

The 52-year-old has now enjoyed a dream start at Gor Mahia, leading the club to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League and delivering league success in his first season.

His decision to rule himself out of contention for the Black Stars coaching role has also reduced the options available to the Ghana Football Association, which is expected to appoint a new coach within the next two weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh