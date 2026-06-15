International law lecturer Michael Doudou has urged Ghana to pursue diplomatic engagement with Canada over Thomas Partey's reported visa denial

Partey is reportedly unable to travel to Canada ahead of Ghana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Panama

The law lecturer noted that immigration decisions are often guided by national laws and security considerations

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International law lecturer at MountCrest University, Michael Doudou, has advised Ghana to pursue diplomatic engagement with Canadian authorities following reports that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has been denied a visa ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Partey, a key member of Ghana's national team, is reportedly unable to travel to Canada for the Black Stars' opening World Cup fixture against Panama on June 17, 2026.

Photo credit: Imen Ben Youssef/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the visa decision is linked to several allegations currently before a court in England.

Commenting on the matter, Doudou noted that Canada, like every sovereign state, has the authority to determine who is permitted to enter its territory in line with its immigration laws and national interests.

According to him, challenging the decision through other means may prove difficult, given Canada's legal right to control entry into the country.

The international law expert suggested that the most practical option available to Ghana is to engage directly with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and seek a reconsideration of the decision.

Watch excerpts of lawyer Michael Dodou suggestion to Thomas Partey's scandal below:

He explained that diplomatic discussions could provide an avenue for Ghana to present its case and request special consideration for the player to participate in the tournament.

The development comes as the Black Stars intensify preparations for their World Cup campaign, with uncertainty remaining over Partey's availability for the team's opening match.

Source: YEN.com.gh