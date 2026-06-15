FIFA secures ruling banning Iran fans from displaying pre-revolutionary flags at World Cup matches

Iran's team moves training camp to Tijuana amid US-Iran tensions affecting tournament participation

Judge cites safety concerns and private property rights in upholding flag restriction

FIFA have reportedly secured a ruling preventing fans from one World Cup nation from bringing their own flags to matches at this summer’s tournament.

The decision was upheld following a last-minute court hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, with Iran supporters now banned from displaying pre-revolutionary flags during their team’s matches in the United States..

FIFA Restricts World Cup Nation From Bringing Flags Into US Stadiums

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Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt during the group stage, with all three fixtures taking place in the US.

The ruling comes at a time of ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, creating uncertainty over whether the team would be able to participate in the tournament.

Iran had originally planned to hold their training camp in Tucson, Arizona, but those arrangements were later changed, with the team moving their base to Tijuana, Mexico.

There have also been reports suggesting Iran’s squad may only be allowed into the United States for their matches before leaving the country immediately afterwards.

Court explains reason behind Iran flag restriction

According to The Athletic, FIFA successfully defended its decision to stop Iran fans from bringing pre-revolutionary flags into SoFi Stadium for the team’s World Cup opener against New Zealand.

The flag in question resembles Iran’s current national flag but features a lion and sun symbol in the centre — an emblem associated with the country’s previous monarchy.

The restriction became the subject of a lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday by the Institute for Voice of Liberty and Sam Kermanian, an Iran supporter who planned to attend the match.

However, just hours before Iran’s meeting with New Zealand, Judge Curtis A. Kin ruled that FIFA’s decision would remain in place.

Explaining his decision, Judge Kin said:

“Free speech is incredibly important, it is sacred, a bedrock of our society, but it is not without limitation, such as private actor, on private property, and as shown by previous cases, regulating in reasonable way. I deny the application.”

Flag linked to Iran’s former regime

The banned flag is historically connected to Iran’s former Shah-led government, which was removed from power during the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Judge Kin explained that safety concerns also played a role in the decision, highlighting the challenges of managing the situation inside the stadium.

“There may be harm to some 2,500 staff members who have to deal with safety protocols,” he said.

The ruling means Iran supporters attending World Cup matches in the US will not be allowed to display the pre-revolutionary flag, adding another controversy to the tournament’s growing list of off-field issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh