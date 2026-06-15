Spain’s unusual anthem tradition has caught the attention of fans during major tournaments

The national team’s approach before matches has sparked debate among supporters worldwide

A mix of history, culture and identity surrounds one of football’s most recognisable pre-game moments

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Spain have left many fans curious during their 2026 World Cup opener and previous international matches after supporters noticed that the players do not sing along during the national anthem.

La Roja have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in world football after proving their doubters wrong at Euro 2024.

Why Spain Players Do Not Sing Their National Anthem Before Games

Source: Getty Images

Spain reached the final in Berlin before defeating England 2-1 to lift the trophy and now enter the World Cup as one of the favourites to challenge for global glory.

With stars such as Rodri and record-breaking youngster Lamine Yamal leading the next generation, Spain will be hoping to repeat the success of their famous 2010 World Cup triumph.

During their recent rise, fans around the world have had many opportunities to watch the Spanish anthem being played before matches.

While supporters often sing passionately during the song, Spain’s players usually remain quiet — and there is a clear reason behind it.

Spain’s national anthem has no official lyrics

Spanish teams have often faced criticism in the past because players are rarely seen singing before matches, with some critics even describing it as disrespectful.

However, the main reason behind their silence is simple: Spain’s national anthem, known as “Marcha Real”, does not have official lyrics.

The anthem’s origins date back to the 18th century, when the melody was used as a military march, according to Classic FM.

Over the years, there have been several attempts to introduce lyrics to the anthem. The Spanish Olympic Committee once proposed adding the phrase “Viva España” ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games.

However, the idea was rejected because the words were strongly associated with General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship period.

Beyond the lack of lyrics, some Spanish players may also choose not to sing due to their personal backgrounds and regional identities.

Former Spain stars Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba, both from Catalonia, faced criticism and calls to be removed from the national team because of their origins.

Catalonia, located in northeastern Spain and home to Barcelona, has long had a strong independence movement. Those tensions reached a peak in 2017 after an illegal referendum and widespread protests.

The political situation became so sensitive that Piqué even suggested he would consider retiring from international football if his involvement caused problems for people in the region.

Regional identity adds another layer to Spain’s anthem debate

Similar feelings exist in the Basque Country, where some people view the region as separate from Spain.

Spain’s Euro 2024 heroes Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino, both from the Basque region, faced criticism from some sections of society and were labelled “traitors” because of their role in Spain’s tournament success.

The debate around Spain’s anthem has therefore involved more than just whether players sing. It has also been linked to questions about identity, politics and regional pride.

Spain’s anthem once had lyrics during Franco era

Spain’s national anthem did once include lyrics between 1938 and 1975 during the rule of General Francisco Franco.

Franco led the Nationalist side during the Spanish Civil War before overthrowing the Second Spanish Republic and ruling the country for more than three decades.

During his time in power, he instructed poet José María Pemán to create lyrics for the anthem, with words intended to promote the idea of Spain’s “rebirth.”

After Franco died in 1975 following health complications linked to Parkinson’s disease, the lyrics were removed and Spain returned to the traditional lyric-less version of “Marcha Real.”

Even today, some fans still sing the old lyrics during football matches, but their association with one of the darkest periods in Spain’s modern history means De la Fuente’s players are unlikely to join in.

Source: YEN.com.gh