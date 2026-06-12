Zlatan Ibrahimović has backed Ghana to emerge as the dark horses of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Swedish icon also disclosed that he will be throwing his support behind one of the heavyweights in the group

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have arrived in Rhode Island to continue their preparations as they gear up for another shot at making history

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Former Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Ghana possess enough quality to upset England and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the Black Stars entering the tournament as underdogs.

The global showpiece burst into life on Thursday, June 11, with co-hosts Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Ghana can upset England and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Warren Little and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's campaign begins six days later against Panama, before tougher assignments against two European heavyweights in Group L.

While many expect England and Croatia to progress, Ibrahimovic insists Carlos Queiroz's men have the talent to shake up the group and rewrite the script.

Ibrahimovic backs Ghana to upset England, Croatia

The Black Stars have been handed one of the tournament's trickiest groups.

After opening against Panama, Ghana will lock horns with England before concluding the first phase against 2018 finalists Croatia.

To advance, they may have to summon the same fighting spirit that powered their memorable runs in 2006 and 2010.

Assessing the group dynamics, Ibrahimovic admitted his loyalties lie with Croatia.

However, the outspoken former striker was quick to highlight Ghana's potential to spring surprises.

The ex-Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus forward believes the Black Stars have enough firepower and talent to frustrate the more fancied nations. He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

“I’m supporting Croatia in this tournament. We have Ghana, a side blessed with immense talent, so it will be interesting to see what they can bring to the competition. We also have Panama, but unfortunately, this is a very tough group for them. I believe England and Croatia will battle for top spot,"

Even so, Ibrahimovic warned that neither European side should underestimate the four-time African champions.

"But Ghana might disturb England and Croatia and take some points. I don’t mean any disrespect to Panama, but this group will be a challenging one for them to pick up points in,” he ended.

Watch Ibrahimovic's take on Ghana, as shared on X:

Black Stars step up final preparations

As anticipation continues to build, Ghana has entered the final phase of its preparations in the United States.

According to Ghanafa.org, the squad arrived in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday evening after concluding a week-long training camp in Virginia.

Their charter touched down at T.F. Green International Airport at approximately 6:00 p.m., bringing another important chapter of their build-up to a close.

Black Stars players finally arrive in Rhode Island as they step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Bryant University in Smithfield will serve as the Black Stars' official base camp, with the players using the institution's state-of-the-art facilities before travelling to Toronto on June 15.

Their opening assignment against Panama is scheduled for June 17 at BMO Field, a fixture that could shape the complexion of Ghana's campaign.

The Black Stars head into the tournament seeking their first appearance in the knockout rounds since their historic quarter-final run in South Africa 16 years ago.

CAF's message to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF has sent an important message to Ghana ahead of their fifth World Cup appearance, setting expectations for the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions are among 10 African teams competing at the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh