Ghanaian seer Ajagurajah has released a dark prophecy for the artist Crisis Waddle, asking him to reach out immediately

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement claimed a bad wind was moving toward the award-winning musician from abroad

The message has caught the attention of many on social media, as they flooded the comment section of the video to react

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Ghanaian spiritual leader, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has issued a warning to the artist, Criss Waddle, causing a stir.

Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah delivers a doom prophecy for Criss Waddle, telling him to reach out for an immediate direction. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement, Criss Waddle

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media on Sunday, June 14, 2026, the spiritualist, who describes himself as Chop Bar Osofo, demanded that the artist contact him immediately.

According to Ajagurajah, an impending danger is coming the way of Criss Waddle, claiming that there was something urgent that needed to be done for him.

The spiritual leader stated that a bad wind is heading toward the musician from abroad, adding that he must take action before things go badly for him.

Ajagurajah throws his weight behind Richard Nii Armah Quaye amid his divorce battle with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye. Image credit: AjagurajahMovement, MaameAkosuaHayford

Source: Facebook

Ajagurajah asked Criss Waddle to bring two cows to perform a spiritual exercise for him.

“All those who know Criss Waddle, tell him to contact me as soon as possible. A bad wind and water are moving towards him from abroad, and he needs to protect himself," he said.

"He should just bring two cows, let me use them to clear that misfortune for him, else things won’t be good,” he added.

Although Ajagurajah didn't specify the so-called “bad winds”, his message has been met with mixed reactions, with many social media users blasting him.

The X post of Ajagurajah's message to Criss Waddle is below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's Criss Waddle prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Ajagurajah delivered the prophecy about Criss Waddle, and below are some of the comments.

Exceptional_Beauty wrote:

"Funny…do you people know Waddle? He was Waddle even before he entered the entertainment industry. You know the places he goes? Lol."

Emi_rugh wrote:

"Intimidation by rough tactics 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Lord Zeus wrote:

"This man is always after successful people."

Kofi Kay wrote:

"If you humbly ask for it, I know the guy in question is capable of giving it to you, but with such an enigmatic reason, de3 chale man grow pass am koraa massa."

Felicia Donkor wrote;

"So now every okomfo or pastor in Ghana is a prophet, God is coming soon, John 14vrs 6, when they hear konkonsa about someone, then they say it's prophecy. Please stop this."

Sir Lord Montana wrote:

"I think the FBI should arrest Bishop Ajaguraja for leaking their investigation. He was informed by an insider, and he is here trying to scam the young man out of seeing spiritual wins."

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah reacting to RNAQ and his ex-wife's saga is below:

Ajagurajah speaks on RNAQ's divorce settlement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had defended the ruling in the RNAQ divorce case that had sparked controversy on social media.

In a video, the spiritualist said that there was nothing wrong with a man having multiple partners, dismissing Joana's requests as the result of greed.

Source: YEN.com.gh