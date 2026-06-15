Popular Ghanaian artist and music producer Criss Waddle has reacted after Ajagurajah released a dark prophecy about him

The spiritualist had called on the musician to reach out for immediate direction, claiming to have seen an impending danger

Criss Waddle's response has sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions about the prophecy

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Award-winning Ghanaian artist, Criss Waddle, has finally clapped back at the spiritualist, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah

Criss Waddle claps back at the Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah over his doom prophecy. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement, Criss Waddle

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, a video of kon social media. In the said clip, the Ghanaian spiritual leader demanded that Criss Waddle contact him immediately for directions, alleging an impending danger.

According to the Ajagurajah Movement leader, a bad wind is heading toward the musician from abroad, requesting two cows to perform a spiritual exercise to avert the impact of the doom.

“All those who know Criss Waddle, tell him to contact me as soon as possible. A bad wind and water are moving towards him from abroad, and he needs to protect himself," he said.

"He should just bring two cows, let me use them to clear that misfortune for him, else things won’t be good,” he added.

Ajagurajah's controversial message came after the arrest of the Ghanaian socialite, Jibril Mohammed, triggering many to believe it may have stemmed from the big man's case.

The X post of Ajagurajah's message to Criss Waddle is below:

Criss Waddle responds to Ajagurajah's dark prophecy

After Ajagurajah’s prophecy, Criss Waddle took to social media to respond directly to the spiritual leader.

Criss Waddle posted a throwback video of Ajagurajah, recalling a time he allegedly criticised a meal Waddle provided to his church members.

In a sarcastic twist, Waddle captioned the video,

"Me nim no da" (I do not know him), echoing Ajagurajah’s own words from the prophecy.

Criss Waddle seemed to question how the spiritual leader could both claim not to know him now, while once criticising his food.

He also posted another cryptic message, saying,

"This country, unless your matter no come,"

Reflecting his frustration about how public attention only turns once a person’s situation blows up

The YouTube video showing Criss Waddle's response is below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's Criss Waddle prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Ajagurajah delivered the prophecy about Criss Waddle, and below are some of the comments.

Vandete wrote:

"Ajaguraja and his alo tatics. Boss, go and sleep. No one will come to you for anything."

Ato Mensah wrote:

"Let me say it again.. Legitimately earning your money gives you peace of mind. Thank you."

Billo wrote:

"Ajagurajahm is always playing mind games on the so-called rich men."

Antwi Kwadwo wrote:

"FBI should arrest Ajagurajah."

Yaa Baby wrote:

"Ajagurah is a scam. He has no power. Most people know Waddle is a fraud, so what is he talking about? Ajagurah is a pure local thief. He should go sit somewhere."

TikToker Duabo King arrested for publishing false news about four police officers stationed at the Central Police Station in Kumasi. Image credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Twitter

TikToker Duabo King arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had arrested TikToker Isaac Boafo, popularly known as Duabo King, for allegedly publishing false news.

The content creator was apprehended by the Ashanti Regional Police Command after a viral video in which he accused four officers of misconduct with commercial workers.

According to reports, Duabo King admitted during interrogation that he made the said claims for content and trend.

Source: YEN.com.gh