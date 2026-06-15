Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has revealed the heartbreaking reason his mother was unable to watch his Man of the Match performance against Spain at the World Cup on Monday evening.

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The tiny island nation, with a population of just 529,600, stunned the football world by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in their first-ever appearance on the biggest stage in football, sending shockwaves through the tournament.

Spain registered 23 shots on goal, but the 40-year-old produced a heroic performance, making eight saves to secure a clean sheet and deservedly claim the Man of the Match award. At times, he appeared unstoppable, reacting like an octopus as he denied the European champions time and again.

At full-time, the celebrations were filled with disbelief, joy and raw emotion as Cape Verde marked a historic result that few had predicted.

Vozinha, who currently plays for Portuguese side Chaves in Liga Portugal 2, has also represented clubs such as Limassol and Zimbru Chisinau during his career. It is not the kind of pedigree typically associated with the World Cup spotlight, but when his moment arrived, he seized it completely.

Vozinha reveals why his mother missed emotional World Cup debut

While most of the Cape Verde squad were overcome with pride after the final whistle, Vozinha’s emotional reaction had a deeper, more painful meaning.

After the match, he revealed that his mother was unable to attend due to visa complications and financial difficulties, meaning she missed one of the most important moments of his life.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

“I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either for a VISA issue, and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time.”

Stadium moment missing a key family presence

The emotional situation meant that Atlanta Stadium was missing a significant personal presence for Vozinha on one of the biggest nights of his career.

With only a small number of supporters travelling from the island nation, his mother’s planned attendance was prevented by well-documented visa and financial challenges affecting fans and families across the tournament.

Despite the personal disappointment, Vozinha’s performance ensured Cape Verde still had a night to remember on football’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh