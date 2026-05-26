Educators in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem have launched an industrial strike following allegations that military personnel assaulted and whipped several teachers

The local branch of the GNAT is leading the action, describing the incident as unacceptable and demanding accountability from the authorities

The national GNAT leadership has also issued a two-week ultimatum to the government, warning of further action if teachers’ safety are not guaranteed

Educators in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have officially begun strike action.

The industrial action was launched in response to an incident in which military personnel allegedly assaulted and whipped several local teachers.

Tarkwa-Nsuaem teachers withdraw services after their colleagues were reportedly flogged by soldiers. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the strike is being spearheaded by the local branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

The leadership of the association expressed deep outrage over the encounter, which reportedly involved officers attached to the 2nd Infantry Battalion at Apremdo.

According to GNAT officials, the teachers were subjected to severe physical abuse and public humiliation.

Describing the development as both unacceptable and deeply unsettling, the union has demanded swift intervention from the government to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

GNAT escalate Tarkwa-Nsuaem teachers' strike action

The local strike follows a broader escalation by the national leadership of GNAT.

Representatives of the national union have already issued a strict two-week ultimatum to the state, warning that wider agitation could follow if the safety and dignity of educators are not guaranteed.

The union stressed that teachers cannot be expected to operate in an atmosphere of fear and violence.

They have called for a comprehensive investigation into the actions of the military personnel involved to prevent any future occurrences that compromise the welfare of academic staff.

Teachers abandon school over alleged curse

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that teaching and learning at Kobedi AME Zion Primary and JHS in the Bono Region was suspended indefinitely after teachers boycotted classes.

The head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, and another colleague reportedly died under sudden circumstances.

Some residents claimed the situation is tied to a curse allegedly invoked by a student, with staff insisting they will not return to work.

Source: YEN.com.gh