A school career day event has gained attention online after an unexpected arrival surprised staff and pupils

A pilot attended her nephew’s school event in a helicopter, creating excitement among students

Many social media users praised the effort and described it as a memorable experience for the students

A school career day event has sparked widespread reactions online after a pilot made an unusual arrival to support her nephew’s participation.

The moment, which has since circulated widely across social media platforms, showed the woman arriving at the school grounds in a helicopter during the event.

Pupils and staff watched in surprise as the helicopter touched down on the school grounds. Photo credit: Not.alexis.brnz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to details shared online, the pilot attended the programme in support of her nephew, who had taken part in the school’s career day activities.

The unexpected arrival quickly drew attention from pupils and staff members, with many pausing their activities to witness the helicopter land.

A video shared on TikTok by user @NotAlexis captured the moment and quickly gained traction online.

The clip showed the helicopter touching down before the pilot stepped out to join the school event.

The social media post accompanying the video suggested that the woman had responded memorably after being invited by her nephew.

The video has since generated reactions from users across social media, with many describing the gesture as thoughtful and impactful.

Others noted that career day events often create opportunities for students to interact with professionals from different fields and gain insight into future career possibilities.

The viral moment has added to growing online conversations about creative approaches to school career activities and the role family support can play in shaping children’s interests and aspirations.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh