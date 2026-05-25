Celebrated musician Praye Tietia and his wife, prominent media personality Selly Galley, have paid a deeply emotional condolence visit to Choirmaster

Arriving at the family residence following the sudden passing of veteran actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, Praye Tietia was completely overcome with raw emotion, struggling to articulate complete sentences on camera

The music star issued a passionate, protective plea to fans and the media, demanding absolute privacy for Choirmaster and his two young daughters as they navigate the devastating aftermath of the oncology tragedy

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The deep, generational bonds that forged one of Ghana’s most legendary musical groups have moved from the stage directly into a house of absolute heartbreak, highlighting the raw reality of a brotherhood under immense pressure.

Beverly Afaglo: Praye Tietia struggles for words during a courtesy visit to Bandmate, Choirmaster

Source: UGC

As the creative arts sector prepares for Beverly Afaglo's official traditional one-week observation, scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, her husband's lifelong musical partner has stepped forward to offer a protective shield.

Steven Fiawoo, widely known across the continent as Praye Tietia, arrived at the private mourning quarters accompanied by his wife, Selly Galley, and a tight circle of close associates.

Having shared recording booths, global concert stages, and profound personal milestones with Choirmaster for over two decades, the sheer weight of the tragedy broke his composure instantly.

During a brief, solemn interaction with journalists on the compound, the usually vibrant performer was completely unrecognisable. Shaking visibly and pausing repeatedly to wipe away free-flowing tears, Praye Tietia struggled to hold himself together.

"Beverly wasn't just a wife to my brother; she has been an absolute core part of our entire family structure long before she even officially got married to Choirmaster," the musician shared in a trembling voice.

"Her passing is an incredibly massive, irreplaceable loss that has completely shattered us into pieces. It doesn't make sense."

The Instagram video below shows the band member, Praye Tietia, speaking fondly of the late Beverly Afaglo.

Source: YEN.com.gh