England Unleash 7-Man 160-goal Attack for 2026 World Cup as Ghana Clash Await
- England head to the World Cup with a devastating 7-man attack that scored a combined 160 goals in the 2025/26 club season
- The attacking depth includes elite names like Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford
- Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and John Stones headline a star-studded England squad built for a serious World Cup title challenge
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England head into the 2026 World Cup with one of the most fearsome attacking units in international football, as a seven-man forward line that scored a combined 160 goals in the 2025/26 club season prepares to lead their charge for global glory.
The remarkable firepower highlights England’s depth in the final third, with elite numbers capable of dismantling any opposition defence.
Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane leads the group with a staggering 61 goals, followed by Ivan Toney with 42. Ollie Watkins added 21, while Anthony Gordon contributed 17.
Marcus Rashford hit 14, Bukayo Saka scored 11, and Noni Madueke completed the list with 8 goals.
Full England World Cup squad
According to England Football, Thomas Tuchel announced his final England World Cup squad on May 22, 2026.
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh