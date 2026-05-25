England head to the World Cup with a devastating 7-man attack that scored a combined 160 goals in the 2025/26 club season

The attacking depth includes elite names like Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and John Stones headline a star-studded England squad built for a serious World Cup title challenge

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

England head into the 2026 World Cup with one of the most fearsome attacking units in international football, as a seven-man forward line that scored a combined 160 goals in the 2025/26 club season prepares to lead their charge for global glory.

The remarkable firepower highlights England’s depth in the final third, with elite numbers capable of dismantling any opposition defence.

England’s star-studded squad features a deadly 160-goal forward line as they prepare for a major World Cup title challenge, with a clash with Ghana looming. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane leads the group with a staggering 61 goals, followed by Ivan Toney with 42. Ollie Watkins added 21, while Anthony Gordon contributed 17.

Marcus Rashford hit 14, Bukayo Saka scored 11, and Noni Madueke completed the list with 8 goals.

Full England World Cup squad

According to England Football, Thomas Tuchel announced his final England World Cup squad on May 22, 2026.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Source: YEN.com.gh