Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko announced his intention to contest for a parliamentary seat, targeting either the Atwima Kwanwoma or the Old Tafo constituency

The actor, who previously ran for the Atwima Kwanwoma seat on the PPP ticket in 2016, said he was now considering contesting on the NPP ticket

Salinko criticised sitting MPs for embezzling public funds and claimed his personal wealth and ambition to serve made him ready for public office

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Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Kofi Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, has sparked a frenzy online after announcing his intention to run for office.

Kumawood star Oboy Salinko announces plans to run for Parliament, targeting Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah and one other legislator. Image credit: FakyeTV, VincentEkowAssafuah

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook Fakye TV, the Kumawood star said he was ready to serve Ghanaians as a member of Parliament, claiming the current crop of MPs are not helping the people.

Speaking on the show Fakye Showbiz held on Saturday, May 23, Oboy Salinko said he had built up enough wealth to consider running for office to bring development to the people and to root out corrupt politicians.

“When you speak the truth, they claim you are disrespectful. They (politicians) are embezzling public funds! We have to enter and make things right. God has blessed me. If I stand and you don't vote for me, no problem, I just wanted to help you. So very soon, people would be calling me their MP, either in Atwima Kwawoma or Old Tafo,” the actor said.

Oboy Salinko, who contested for the Atwima Kwanwoma seat on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2016 elections, said that it was a test run, but he would likely contest on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket this time.

“I would not run as an independent; I have to test myself in one of the major parties. I had a dream that a delegate from one of Ghana's largest parties, which mainly draws its support from the Ashanti Region, encouraged me to run and said they would all vote for me. I have bigger ambitions, but I want to first run for MP. If Atwima Kwamoma voted for me, they would be in much better shape than they are now,” he added.

The Facebook video of Oboy Salinko speaking about running for parliament is below.

Of the two constituencies, Vincent Ekow Assafuah currently occupies the Old Tafo seat, and Kofi Amankwa-Manu Esq holds the Atwima Kwanwoma seat.

Below is a TikTok video of Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

Kumawood actor Salinko opens up about the wealth he has accumulated after branching from acting into the business world. Image credit: Deks360, Quaappiah

Source: Facebook

Oboy Salinko opens up on wealth

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Oboy Salinko opened up on his cars, businesses, and source of wealth after he grabbed headlines for transitioning from financial difficulties to immense wealth in a short period of time.

In a video, he said he was involved in business, specifically the buying and selling of multiple products, including instant chocolate, raw gari, sachet water, and more.

He said his celebrity status gave him an advantage in the business world as his fans were more likely to patronise his products, adding that his companies had become so successful that he currently finds little time to act.

Source: YEN.com.gh