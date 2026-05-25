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Three Ladies Celebrated for Bagging First Class Honours, Their CGPAs Go Viral
Education

Three Ladies Celebrated for Bagging First Class Honours, Their CGPAs Go Viral

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Three University of Ibadan graduates are receiving praise online after completing their studies with first-class honours
  • The graduates overcame different academic and personal challenges while pursuing excellence in their fields
  • Their achievements have sparked admiration on social media, with many celebrating their resilience and determination

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Three female graduates of the University of Ibadan are drawing attention online after earning first-class honours in their respective disciplines, with many social media users celebrating their academic success and determination.

The graduates, Adekola Fathia, Oluwatosin Favour Ausi, and Assumpta Oluomachukwu Nwakile, each shared personal stories highlighting the challenges and sacrifices behind their achievements.

University of Ibadan, First Class Honours, Nigeria Education, Academic Excellence, Student Achievement, University Graduation, Nursing Graduate, Pharmacy Graduate, Adult Education, Inspirational Story, Education News, Women in Education
Three University of Ibadan graduates go viral after earning first class honours in their respective fields. hoto credit: Adekola Fathia/LinkedIn
Source: UGC

Adekola Fathia, a graduate of the Department of Adult Education, reflected on overcoming financial difficulties during her university journey.

She disclosed that limited access to learning resources and financial pressure made her studies challenging, but she remained committed to completing her degree successfully.

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Her academic performance earned her an Award of Academic Excellence from the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria at the University of Ibadan.

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Another graduate, Oluwatosin Favour Ausi, completed her nursing programme with first-class honours and also received recognition for her academic performance.

She graduated from the Faculty of Nursing under the College of Medicine and was honoured with the Professor Prisca O. Adejumo Award of Excellence for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Pharmacy graduate Assumpta Oluomachukwu Nwakile also finished with first-class honours after navigating academic setbacks and balancing university studies with entrepreneurship.

She earned several recognitions during her time at the institution, including awards linked to entrepreneurship and academic distinction.

Their stories have resonated online, with many social media users praising their persistence and commitment to academic excellence.

The achievements of the three graduates continue to inspire young people pursuing higher education despite personal and financial challenges.

Watch the TikTok video here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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