Three University of Ibadan graduates are receiving praise online after completing their studies with first-class honours

The graduates overcame different academic and personal challenges while pursuing excellence in their fields

Their achievements have sparked admiration on social media, with many celebrating their resilience and determination

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Three female graduates of the University of Ibadan are drawing attention online after earning first-class honours in their respective disciplines, with many social media users celebrating their academic success and determination.

The graduates, Adekola Fathia, Oluwatosin Favour Ausi, and Assumpta Oluomachukwu Nwakile, each shared personal stories highlighting the challenges and sacrifices behind their achievements.

Three University of Ibadan graduates go viral after earning first class honours in their respective fields. hoto credit: Adekola Fathia/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Adekola Fathia, a graduate of the Department of Adult Education, reflected on overcoming financial difficulties during her university journey.

She disclosed that limited access to learning resources and financial pressure made her studies challenging, but she remained committed to completing her degree successfully.

Her academic performance earned her an Award of Academic Excellence from the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria at the University of Ibadan.

Another graduate, Oluwatosin Favour Ausi, completed her nursing programme with first-class honours and also received recognition for her academic performance.

She graduated from the Faculty of Nursing under the College of Medicine and was honoured with the Professor Prisca O. Adejumo Award of Excellence for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Pharmacy graduate Assumpta Oluomachukwu Nwakile also finished with first-class honours after navigating academic setbacks and balancing university studies with entrepreneurship.

She earned several recognitions during her time at the institution, including awards linked to entrepreneurship and academic distinction.

Their stories have resonated online, with many social media users praising their persistence and commitment to academic excellence.

The achievements of the three graduates continue to inspire young people pursuing higher education despite personal and financial challenges.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh