Prophet Ogyaba has strongly reacted to the current condition of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, blasting his family in Ghana

Atehene recently moved to Sunyani after he was deported from Scotland, where he lived with his beloved wife and his lovely children

Ogyaba's deep words about the Kubala King's state have triggered widespread reactions on social media, as many dropped comments

Prophet Ogyaba has lashed out at King Atehene, privately known as Kofi Offeh's family, over his current disturbing look.

Prophet Ogyaba blasts King Atehene's family in Ghana over his current disturbing condition. Image credit: Prophet Ogyaba, King Atehene

Source: Facebook

The Kubala King sparked reactions online after new videos showed his current look and state in what appears to be a forest area in Sunyani.

He was seen with mud covering parts of his body while standing in a bushy area.

The self-styled king, who was bare-chested, wearing beads and holding a long stick, continued to present himself in the image that has become closely linked to the Kubala Kingdom.

The videos quickly caught the public's attention, prompting Prophet Ogyaba to speak out, blasting the self-proclaimed King's family.

The TikTok video of the Kubala King is below.

Prophet Ogyaba speaks about King Kubala's condition

In a video shared on social media, Prophet Ogyaba jabbed the family and the nation as a whole for reportedly abandoning the Kubala King.

"If King Kubala had come to Ghana as famous as IShowSpeed or better still, like Mike Tyson, would he have been abandoned like this?" he questioned.

"Most often, people have been saying that 'Abusua do funu', this is a clear example. No one can convince me that he doesn't have a family in Ghana, because I am sure he has one, so why has he been abandoned?" he added.

According to Ogyaba, he was in Sunyani and wanted to help, but then he searched for him and could not locate his whereabouts, adding that he always feels saddened whenever he comes across his videos.

The clergyman claimed his current condition is very bad, stating that his family and the nation shouldn't wait for the unexpected to happen before they take the necessary action.

Prophet Ogyaba further sent a message to authorities in Sunyani, saying;

"I think the chiefs in Sunyani should call his family to come for him"

The TikTok video of Prophet Ogyaba is below:

Reactions to Prophet Ogyaba's Atehene remarks

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Ogyaba blasted King Atehene's family over his current state.

Sikapa wrote:

"Hmm, I am really sad watching this. African family, eiiiiii hmm, it could even be that the family is doing that spiritually because this is not normal."

Obg650 wrote:

"I don't know why people think this is funny. I heard that he is the only child of his parents. I don't have the means, I would have done whatever it takes to see him well. This guy performed opera for Queen Elizabeth, can you imagine?"

True Christians wrote:

"It's true, the family or better still, the Nation should help him."

Goergeson wrote:

"We shouldn't wait for him to die before we pretend that we love him."

Kubala King draws attention after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani. Image credit: King Atehene

Source: TikTok

Kubala King shared life in Sunyani forest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kubala King has drawn attention again after sharing a new video from what looks like a deep forest area in Sunyani.

The latest clip comes after earlier posts showed him settling into a jungle-like environment following his deportation.

His forest lifestyle has sparked fresh conversations as many continue to watch the next stage of the 'Kubala Kingdom'.

Source: YEN.com.gh