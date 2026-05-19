Real Madrid are set for a major leadership change after Dani Carvajal’s departure, ending his brief spell as club captain

Real Madrid are expected to confirm the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the team's manager ahead of next season

Valverde recently clashed with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, which led to the Uruguayan requiring medical attention

Real Madrid have confirmed that Dani Carvajal will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to his long spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The decision extends what some have called a “curse” surrounding the Real Madrid captaincy, with six consecutive captains now departing just one season after taking on the armband.

Federico Valverde is in line to be named as the new Real Madrid captain after Dani Carvajal's exit. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

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The 34-year-old right-back has struggled with recurring injuries over the past two campaigns, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold already signed as a long-term option, the club opted against continuing a direct battle for the starting role.

With Carvajal’s exit confirmed, Real Madrid must now appoint a new captain at a time when questions have been raised about leadership within the dressing room.

Valverde to be named new Real Madrid captain

According to a Football Espana report on May 19, 2026, Fede Valverde has been informed he will take over the armband due to his seniority at the club.

Despite recent disciplinary issues, including a clash with Aurelien Tchouameni, the midfielder is said to have been chosen as the next leader, with Vinicius Junior expected to serve as vice-captain.

Valverde recently paid tribute to Carvajal, calling him a “perfect example”, with the veteran responding warmly on social media.

The decision also appears to end speculation over Valverde’s future, despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Real Madrid are now expected to retain him as a key figure moving forward.

Valverde and Tchouameni's altercation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fede Valverde was involved in a heated altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni during a tense moment in the Real Madrid dressing room, sparking disciplinary concerns.

The incident led to internal scrutiny, with both players later being fined by the club as tensions within the squad came under the spotlight.

Source: YEN.com.gh