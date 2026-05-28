Liverpool’s disappointing Premier League title defence has put Arne Slot under growing pressure

Andoni Iraola has reportedly emerged as a surprise target as the Reds explore long-term managerial options

Summer transfer and contract uncertainty could decide whether Anfield sticks or twists with Slot

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Liverpool are reportedly reviewing their managerial future this summer amid growing uncertainty over Arne Slot’s position, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola emerging as a leading candidate to replace him.

Slot’s spell at Liverpool has come under scrutiny after a poor defence of the Premier League title, with the club finishing fifth on 60 points, 24 fewer than the previous season.

Liverpool’s search for a potential Arne Slot replacement intensifies as Andoni Iraola emerges as a strong favourite for the Anfield job. Image credit: AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Despite mounting pressure during the campaign, Fenway Sports Group is believed to retain faith in the Dutchman.

Liverpool reportedly eyes Iraola as Slot's replacement

Slot has already begun shaping plans for the upcoming transfer window, including identifying the need for a new winger following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

However, speculation persists that Liverpool are quietly exploring other managerial options as his contract enters its final year.

Reports from Gianluca Di Marzio suggest the Reds have made contact regarding Iraola, who has won 131 games in 341 matches as a club manager since January 2019, according to Wikipedia.

According to Liverpool News, the 43-year-old Spaniard is also attracting attention from AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, and Crystal Palace.

Any discussions are understood to be focused on long-term planning rather than an immediate change in the dugout.

Meanwhile, Liverpool risk missing out on Andoni Iraola if they choose to persist with Slot ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh