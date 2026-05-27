Kate Gyamfua is reportedly mourning following the loss of her beloved mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarko, on Monday, May 25, 2026

The details surrounding the NPP Women Organiser's mother's passing and funeral arrangements remain unannounced

Many Ghanaians, including party faithfuls, have sympathised with Kate Gyamfua after the news of her mother's passing emerged online

Madam Kate Gyamfua, the Women's Organiser for the main opposition, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly lost her mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarko.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women's Organiser Madam Kate Gyamfua reportedly loses her beloved mother Obaapanin Afia Nyarko. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Akwatia TV

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian blogger Akwatia TV confirmed the untimely passing of Kate Gyamfua's mother in a Facebook post on Monday, May 25, 2026.

What happened to Kate Gyamfua's mother?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Kate Gyamfua's mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarko, remain unknown.

However, according to Akwatia TV, she reportedly passed away in the afternoon on Monday, May 25, 2026, at her residence in Akyem Takrowase, a town in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The remains of the NPP Women's Organiser's late mother, Afia Nyarko, have reportedly been deposited in the mortuary.

Details about the deceased's one-week celebration and funeral arrangements have not been communicated publicly.

Kate Gyamfua has also yet to release a public statement to announce the loss of her mother.

The late Afia Nyarko's demise has evoked sadness among Ghanaians, including staunch supporters of the NPP who offered their condolences to the Women's Organiser and her grieving family.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Kate Gyamfua's mother is below:

Akim Oda MP's aide Kofi Nti dies

Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, lost his life in a fatal road crash on the Akyem Oda–Nkwanta road on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The deceased was travelling in a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup with registration number GT 2639-24.

He and three other people were en route to Oda Nkwanta to help resolve some controversies surrounding the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections when the tragic incident happened.

Kofi Nti, the aide to Akim Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah, dies in a tragic car accident. Photo credit: @kofinti

Source: Facebook

Reports suggest that the Nissan Navara was involved in a head-on collision, which led to Kofi Nti's instant death.

The other three occupants sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service who responded to the scene conveyed the injured to the hospital and have since commenced investigations into the accident.

The X post detailing Akim Oda MP's aide Kofi Nti's demise in the accident is below:

Kate Gyamfua's mother's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi commented:

"So sad about that! Condolences to my dear Madam Kate Gyamfuah! May her mum rest in perfect peace!"

Ernesto Ofori wrote:

"Oh so sad! My condolences to the entire family, most especially the national women's organiser, Hon Kate Gyamfua."

Janet Agyekum Kobea said:

"May her memory be a blessing to the family and all who knew her, may you find peace and comfort."

Political activist Kwame NPP's wife passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that political activist Kwame NPP's wife passed away in May 2026.

In a video, the staunch NPP supporter was spotted grieving in the presence of his family at his family residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh