Chelsea’s managerial hunt takes another twist as Andoni Iraola quietly shuts down talk over the Stamford Bridge job

Amid rising speculation after Liam Rosenior’s exit, Chelsea’s top target refuses to be drawn into any talk of plans

Iraola’s reaction to Chelsea links says more than words as the Blues search for stability ahead of next season

Chelsea’s ongoing search for a new head coach has once again drawn attention to Andoni Iraola, but the Bournemouth boss has deliberately avoided being drawn into speculation about the Stamford Bridge job.

Following the departure of Liam Rosenior, Iraola has emerged as one of the names linked with the vacancy, yet his recent response made it clear he is not ready to engage with the conversation.

Andoni Iraola issues a firm response to questions about a potential Chelsea move. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

The Blues are still adjusting after another managerial change, with Rosenior’s short tenure ending after less than three months in charge.

The club have since turned to interim solutions as they attempt to stabilise results and maintain their push for European qualification.

However, the uncertainty has naturally led to widespread speculation about who will take over in the long term, as the BBC notes.

Despite being mentioned among potential candidates, Andoni Iraola chose not to discuss Chelsea when asked following Bournemouth’s draw with Leeds United.

Instead, he redirected focus back to his current responsibilities, refusing to be drawn into questions about his future beyond the season.

Iraola's blunt response to Chelsea rumours

According to Football London, one of the main reasons Iraola avoided commenting on Chelsea is his commitment to Bournemouth’s ongoing campaign.

Andoni Iraola is one of the leading candidates to replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

With several crucial matches still to play, the Spaniard has made it clear that his attention remains fully on ensuring a strong finish to the season.

Bournemouth are still fighting for key objectives, and Iraola has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining focus within the squad.

By steering clear of external distractions, he aims to protect the dressing room from speculation that could disrupt their momentum at a decisive stage.

Although he has already confirmed that he will leave Bournemouth at the end of the campaign, Iraola has insisted that discussions about his next move are not appropriate while the season is still active.

Chelsea's timing and Iraola's respect factor

Another key reason behind Iraola’s refusal to engage with Chelsea questions is timing. With the Premier League season still ongoing, any public discussion about future roles could be seen as premature or distracting, particularly for a manager still actively competing in key fixtures.

There is also the issue of respect. Iraola has been careful not to overshadow Bournemouth’s ambitions or create unnecessary noise around his departure.

Speaking about another job while still in charge could have undermined the focus he is trying to maintain within the squad, as Football London stated.

''(This) past week, you were asking me about other clubs. I don’t know exactly which ones, but also, as a sign of respect for Bournemouth, I cannot talk right now about my future because it’s not what worries the Bournemouth supporters,” he said.

For Chelsea, the silence adds another layer of complexity to their managerial search. While Iraola remains a respected name in coaching circles, his unwillingness to engage publicly suggests the Stamford Bridge vacancy is not something he is prepared to address at this stage.

Mourinho linked with Chelsea return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that widespread rumours suggest that Jose Mourinho is being considered for a third stint with Chelsea following Liam Rosenior's exit.

The former Real Madrid manager was in charge of the Blues between 2004 and 2007, winning two successive Premier League titles, before returning in 2013 to win another league title in 2015.

Source: YEN.com.gh