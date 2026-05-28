A throwback prophecy by the renowned Prophet Roja has found its way back to the internet following recent flood issues

The prophecy warned of an impending rainstorm in 2026, advising Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas to stay alert

The resurfaced prophecy of Prophet Roja has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many showing concern

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Ghanaian man of God Prophet Roja's old flood prophecy has resurfaced, causing a stir.

Prophet Roja's throwback prophecy on 2026 resurfaces after recent flood issues, sparking outrage. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: TikTok

There have been several reports of flooding in Accra following a series of heavy downpours, sparking concerns among Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas.

Reacting to the reports, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) outlined areas it considers flood-prone in Greater Accra, among others.

The organisation singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.

Considering the current flood in Accra, concerns have risen, given that June and July, which are noted as the rainy season, are approaching.

However, an old warning prophecy by Prophet Roja has emerged.

An Instagram video of a flooding situation in Accra is below:

Prophet Roja's 2026 flood prophecy

In a video believed to have been recorded on 10th October, 2025, Prophet Roja, who was in an interview on Angel FM 96.1, warned of an impending flood in 2026.

According to the man of God, Ghana was not going to experience fire outbreaks as it did in 2025; however, the country will be hit by rainstorms.

“I heard the voice of God, 2026 is not coming with fire like 2025 but heavy rains,” he said.

Prophet Roja further warned people living in flood-prone areas, saying

“I am advising people living in flood-prone areas to start vacating their homes immediately, but the rain will be intense.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below:

Prophet Roja's old flood prophecy sparks reactions

Following the recent flood that hit Accra, Prophet Roja's prophecy has resurfaced, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

While some claimed the man of God just predicted because of yearly flood issues due to seasonal downpours, some have also shown concern, advising people in flood-prone areas to be on alert.

Below are social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Berma Ba Boakye wrote:

“Not only this 2026, but Ghana has also been suffering from flooding since…”

Ohene Sly wrote:

“Last year, before I left Ghana, I told people that Roja had spoken about serious rains being ahead of us, and now see ooo.”

Ghana Ba wrote:

“Every year, rain will come heavier than the previous year. It is normal. Everything God told me, but the hard economy no one knew before.”

Barbie Blinqs wrote:

"This prophecy de33 I remember paaaa.”

Angelina wrote:

“My pastor also said that the big one is yet to come, so we should be careful when it starts to drizzle.”

National Disaster Management Organisation shares flood-prone areas after heavy downpour. Image credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Roja advised Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared alleged family secrets about the media personality and claimed that he would be president one day.

Source: YEN.com.gh