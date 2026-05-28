A professor at Kaduna State University has celebrated his daughter after she earned a PhD at a young age of 26

Uzzibi completed her doctoral studies in Political Science with a specialisation in Defence and Strategic Studies

The achievement has drawn attention online after both father and daughter shared messages reflecting on the academic milestone

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A professor at Kaduna State University, Methuselah Jeremiah, has celebrated his daughter, Uzzibi, following the successful completion of her Doctor of Philosophy degree at the age of 26.

The academic shared the news on LinkedIn, where he posted photos from his daughter’s PhD viva voce ceremony and congratulated her on the achievement.

Professor Methuselah Jeremiah celebrates with his daughter after she successfully earned her PhD at 26. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Methuselah Jeremiah

Source: UGC

According to posts shared online by both father and daughter, Uzzibi completed her doctoral studies at Babcock University in Political Science with a specialisation in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Her thesis focused on “Boko Haram Deradicalisation and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Uzzibi revealed that earning a PhD had been a long-term goal she set for herself while still in secondary school.

She explained that at the age of 15, shortly after completing her WASSCE examinations, she had envisioned obtaining a doctoral degree within the following decade.

More than 10 years later, she successfully defended her thesis and officially earned the qualification.

The achievement has since attracted reactions online, with many social media users congratulating her and praising the dedication involved in reaching such a milestone at a relatively young age.

Her father’s public celebration of the achievement also resonated with many users, who highlighted the importance of family support in academic success.

The story has added to ongoing conversations online about educational achievement, long-term goal setting, and youth excellence in higher education.

Source: YEN.com.gh