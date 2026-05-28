Kumasi-based man of God Prophet Isaac Ofori has tragically passed away after collapsing during a church service

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with speculation about the cause of his demise emerging

Heartfelt tributes pour in online, expressing deep sorrow within the Ghanaian and evangelical communities

Prophet Isaac Ofori, a popular Kumasi-based young man of God, has reportedly passed away.

The Ghanaian Christian community grieves as popular Kumasi-based youth preacher Prophet Isaac Ofori passes away on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Photo source: @isaacofori.igc

Source: TikTok

A close associate on social media confirmed news of the International Golden Cathedral leader's untimely demise on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

What happened to late Prophet Isaac Ofori?

The exact circumstances leading to the tragic demise of the late Prophet Isaac Ofori remain unknown.

However, according to some rumours, the man of God collapsed unexpectedly during a large evening church service at Feyiase Tyre Hotel Junction on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Some members reportedly rushed the International Golden Cathedral (IGC) leader to a medical facility in the Ashanti Region, but unfortunately, he passed away upon arrival.

Even though the cause of the Kumasi-based prophet's death has not been determined, some netizens have speculated that he might have died from high blood pressure.

Before his untimely demise, Prophet Ofori's last post was a video of himself promoting the church service event.

The heartbreaking news of Prophet Ofori's demise has evoked sadness among Ghanaians, including his church members and colleagues in the evangelical community in Kumasi, who mourned with emotional tributes online.

The TikTok post announcing the tragic demise of Prophet Isaac Ofori is below:

Deeper Life church pastor Monday Omokaro dies

Pastor Monday Omokaro, a man of God associated with the Deeper Life Bible Church and its founder Pastor William Kumuyi, reportedly died suddenly on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear, as his family issued no official public statement.

Until his passing, Pastor Monday served as the Edo State Youth Coordinator of the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), where he was recognised for his dedication to Christian outreach and youth development.

Young Ghanaian man of God Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako is reported to have passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo source: Derrick Obeng Amoako

Source: Facebook

News of his death has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with church members and admirers taking to social media platforms to celebrate his life, sacrifices, and contributions to ministry.

Among those who paid tribute was Uyi Erhahon, who described the late pastor as a committed servant of God who devoted his life to spreading the Christian faith.

In a Facebook tribute shared on May 19, 2026, he praised Pastor Monday’s role in evangelism, highlighting his involvement in taking gospel messages to schools and leading the Deeper Life Schools Outreach initiative.

Read the full Facebook post here:

Prophet Isaac Ofori's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Krobia commented:

"Eii sofo Isaac, this is too much 😭."

Afia Owusuwaa said:

"Ah, I met pastor Isaac at Juaben in 2018, and he helped me a lot. Rest well, daddy ❤️."

Samuelowiredu203 wrote:

"Rest in peace, man of God. You have fought a good fight. May your soul rest in the Lord 💔."

Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The late Grace Heritage Church International leader's untimely demise was confirmed on his Facebook page, triggering sad reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh