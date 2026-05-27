Crystal Palace’s Conference League final was temporarily suspended after a supporter suffered a medical emergency in the crowd during the match

Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla alerted officials to the incident before paramedics and stewards rushed over to assist the fan in the stands

Oliver Glasner is hoping to end his time at Crystal Palace on a historic note after already guiding the club to FA Cup success last season

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Crystal Palace’s Conference League final was briefly halted following a medical emergency involving a supporter in the crowd.

Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla signalled for play to stop as confusion spread around the stadium.

Conference League final: Why Crystal Palace’s against Rayo Vallecano was briefly suspended

Source: Getty Images

The match was suspended for several minutes while stewards and medical personnel rushed to the scene, with paramedics soon arriving to assist.

Play eventually resumed after the situation was brought under control, with stewards reportedly escorting a fan away from the area.

The emergency response received applause from supporters inside the stadium, including fans from the Spanish side.

Meanwhile, Palace manager Oliver Glasner was hoping to guide the South London club to their second major trophy after winning the FA Cup last season.

Victory at the Red Bull Arena would also represent another historic achievement for the Eagles, who became the first European debutants to reach a major continental final since Deportivo Alavés reached the 2000-01 UEFA Cup final.

The last team to win a European trophy during their debut continental campaign dates back even further to the 1987-88 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Glasner announced earlier this year that he will leave Selhurst Park at the end of the current European campaign.

Speaking to supporters after Palace’s final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, the Austrian addressed the crowd with a confident message.

“What I learnt in two years here is that you almost always have to agree with the chairman, but today I don’t have to agree.”

Referring to chairman Steve Parish, Glasner added:

“He said the best day possible was the FA Cup final, but I think the best day is still to come in Leipzig.”

The Palace boss also has previous European success on his résumé.

He guided Eintracht Frankfurt to the 2021-22 Europa League title after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Rangers.

Source: YEN.com.gh