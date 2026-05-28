Tottenham have reportedly beaten Juventus to land Andy Robertson in a major transfer coup

The Scotland captain has left Liverpool after nine trophy-laden years at Anfield, where he became a cult hero

Robertson's exit has sparked a wider Liverpool rebuild as more stars face uncertain futures

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Andy Robertson is reportedly on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur after agreeing to a move once his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

The Scotland captain is set to end a trophy-filled nine-year spell at Anfield and continue his career in the Premier League despite strong interest from Juventus.

Andy Robertson is reportedly on his way to join Tottenham after leaving Liverpool. Image credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Andy Robertson snubs Juventus for Tottenham

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano via GOAL, Spurs have won the race for the experienced left-back after reviving their interest from the January transfer window.

Robertson’s departure comes after an emotional farewell appearance in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Sunday.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is believed to have played a major role in convincing the defender to join his rebuilding project in north London.

Spurs recently secured Premier League survival under De Zerbi, finishing just two points above the relegation zone after a dramatic turnaround late in the campaign.

Robertson, who has won 9 career titles, all with Liverpool, now arrives with vast experience, including two league titles and 60 Premier League assists since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue to face uncertainty, with Mohamed Salah already confirming his exit and speculation growing around Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate.

Source: YEN.com.gh