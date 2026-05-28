Andy Robertson Reportedly Agrees Tottenham Transfer After Juventus Snub
- Tottenham have reportedly beaten Juventus to land Andy Robertson in a major transfer coup
- The Scotland captain has left Liverpool after nine trophy-laden years at Anfield, where he became a cult hero
- Robertson's exit has sparked a wider Liverpool rebuild as more stars face uncertain futures
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Andy Robertson is reportedly on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur after agreeing to a move once his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.
The Scotland captain is set to end a trophy-filled nine-year spell at Anfield and continue his career in the Premier League despite strong interest from Juventus.
Andy Robertson snubs Juventus for Tottenham
According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano via GOAL, Spurs have won the race for the experienced left-back after reviving their interest from the January transfer window.
Robertson’s departure comes after an emotional farewell appearance in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Sunday.
Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is believed to have played a major role in convincing the defender to join his rebuilding project in north London.
Spurs recently secured Premier League survival under De Zerbi, finishing just two points above the relegation zone after a dramatic turnaround late in the campaign.
Robertson, who has won 9 career titles, all with Liverpool, now arrives with vast experience, including two league titles and 60 Premier League assists since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017.
Meanwhile, Liverpool continue to face uncertainty, with Mohamed Salah already confirming his exit and speculation growing around Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh