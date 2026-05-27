Opta’s supercomputer has disclosed its early predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The projections rank the strongest contenders after all 48 participating nations were confirmed

Morocco are viewed as Africa’s biggest hope following their historic 2022 World Cup run

Opta’s supercomputer has released its first major predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following confirmation of all 48 participating nations.

The upcoming tournament will be the first-ever expanded World Cup format and comes four years after Lionel Messi famously completed football by guiding Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Opta’s supercomputer discloses its early predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The football world is now gearing up for another month-long global spectacle as the best nations battle for the game’s biggest prize.

With all teams now confirmed, the tournament is packed with talent, although there are also some high-profile absentees, including Italy and Nigeria.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup 2026 winner

According to Opta’s projections, reigning European champions Spain are favourites to lift the trophy in July.

Led by exciting Barcelona stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Fermín López, Spain have been given a 16.02% chance of winning the tournament.

La Roja last won the World Cup in 2010 before going through a difficult period, but under coach Luis de la Fuente they are once again considered among football’s elite.

Supercomputer predicts winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup after all 48 teams qualify

Source: Getty Images

The biggest challenge to Spain is expected to come from France.

France narrowly missed out on retaining their title in 2022 after losing to Argentina on penalties, while Les Bleus have reached three of the last five World Cup finals.

Opta gives Didier Deschamps’s side a 12.54% chance of winning the title.

Next on the list is England, who are assigned a 10.66% chance of winning their first World Cup since 1966.

The Three Lions remain something of an unknown quantity under new manager Thomas Tuchel, but few can question the quality available in the squad.

Defending champions Argentina are narrowly behind England with a 10.09% chance as Messi hopes to finish his international career on another historic high.

Nation Chance of Winning Spain 16.02% France 12.54% England 10.66% Argentina 10.09%

Beyond those four nations, the probabilities drop significantly, suggesting any other winner would be viewed as a major surprise.

Portugal are given a 6.92% chance, narrowly ahead of Brazil at 6.82%.

Germany follow with a 5.84% chance of reclaiming the trophy they last won in 2014.

The Netherlands and Norway are viewed as dark horses, with both given better odds than Belgium, another sign that Belgium’s celebrated golden generation may finally be fading away.

Colombia are also tipped to make a strong run in the tournament.

Nation Chance of Winning Portugal 6.92% Brazil 6.82% Germany 5.84% Netherlands 3.86% Norway 3.30% Belgium 2.35% Colombia 2.10%

Only nine more nations are given more than a 1% chance of winning the competition.

Morocco are regarded as Africa’s strongest hope with a 1.93% chance after their historic run to the semifinals in 2022 captivated fans around the world.

Among the three co-host nations, Mexico are rated highest with a 1.74% chance of lifting the trophy.

That places El Tri comfortably ahead of United States, who sit at 1.24%, while Canada are just outside the top 20 with a 0.82% probability.

Source: YEN.com.gh