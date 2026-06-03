Ghana's High Commission announced the second batch of evacuees returning home on June 7

Approved evacuees are expected to report for verification and briefing on the evening of June 6

Strict luggage regulations and required travel documents for families travelling with children are outlined

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has released the official list of the second batch of evacuees scheduled to return home on June 7 as part of the ongoing voluntary evacuation exercise for Ghanaian nationals.

We're announcing this after the mission temporarily suspended registration for the programme to process and verify the large number of applications already received.

Ghana's High Commission announces the second batch of evacuees returning home on June 7. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Facebook

In a notice issued to the Ghanaian community in South Africa, the High Commission outlined arrangements for applicants whose evacuation requests have been approved.

Citi News reported that all approved evacuees scheduled to travel on June 7 are required to report to the High Commission on the evening of Saturday, June 6, for verification, briefing and other pre-departure formalities.

The mission also urged individuals whose names appear on the approved list but who no longer intend to travel to inform the High Commission by noon on Thursday, June 4. It said this would create an opportunity for other eligible applicants to be accommodated on the flight.

The notice further stated that each traveller will be permitted two checked bags, with a maximum weight of 23 kilograms per item. Luggage exceeding the prescribed limit will not be accepted.

Parents and guardians travelling with children have been advised to carry all required travel documents, including consent letters where applicable, Road-to-Health cards and child weighing cards.

The High Commission added that travellers issued with Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) will receive the documents at the airport on the day of departure.

Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria is coordinating the voluntary evacuation exercise in collaboration with relevant authorities as efforts continue to facilitate the safe return of Ghanaian nationals who have opted to leave South Africa.

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Evacuees list

Source: UGC

Malema reacts to Ghana's evacuation of citizens

Controversial South African politician Julius Malema questioned the timing of Ghana's evacuation of citizens from his country.

Amid the xenophobia concerns, Malema said the move risked escalating tensions.

Julius Malema criticises Ghana's response to tensions involving nationals in South Africa as unnecessary and divisive. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SABC reported that Malema said the reaction from Ghana was “not necessary at that moment,” warning that it could create negative perceptions and deepen divisions.

“The Ghana response was not necessary, and it now creates a perception that we are all like that... We don’t think Ghana responded in a manner that really enforces dialogue and diplomatic engagement. It actually creates a very bad, extreme situation."

Delay in evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has attributed the delays in evacuating the second batch of Ghanaians voluntarily willing to leave South Africa to the finalisation of chartered flight permits.

The minister said the process for the permit was still underway.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the Korea–Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Seoul on June 1, Ablakwa said the permits were the only hitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh