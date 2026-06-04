Canada has taken proactive measures to ensure that persons coming into the country for the World Cup do not flout its laws

The country has alerted fans of participating teams about which food items will not be allowed into the country

The Ghana senior national team will play its first group World Cup game against Panama in Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a statement to persons planning to travel to the country for the 2026 World Cup.

The agency on its website has vowed to enforce strict rules on what can be brought into the country.

Canada, under PM Mark Carney, shares a list of food items fans should not bring to the World Cup: Photo credit: Sean Gallup, Marcel Engelbrecht, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, the agency has listed specific food items that will not be allowed into the country, urging fans from participating teams, including Ghana, to take note.

Top of the list of items that would not be allowed for Ghanaian travellers and other fans coming to Canada for the World Cup is pork meat.

With this, pork products such as dried pork, sausages, ham, pork rinds, and meat snacks will not be allowed into the country.

It said the decision is to prevent diseases such as African swine fever from entering the country.

“Some food or animal products could introduce foreign animal diseases like African swine fever that could devastate Canada’s pork industry. Invasive pests hitching a ride in your luggage could threaten Canada’s forests and crops. Travelling with pets could pose a risk of introducing diseases that could harm animals and people.”

Secondly, the agency stated that people bringing food for personal use to Canada must note that most food products have varying restrictions depending on the country of origin and the province they are entering.

Travellers may be allowed to bring certain foods in small quantities, including baked goods containing no meat fillings, condiments and spices, and up to 20 kilograms of cheese and dairy products.

“These requirements apply whether you are a traveller or are buying food online. So be sure to pack and shop wisely.”

Canada, one of three set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tightens its import rules. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

It also called on travellers to ensure that they declare every item they intend to bring into Canada.

This statement comes as Ghanaian supporters prepare to travel to Canada to cheer on the Black Stars in their first group game against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

US cautions travellers on bush meat

The US authorities have also issued a warning to Ghanaians and other travellers about items that are restricted and not allowed into the country.

The US Customs and Border Protection, in a post on X, also listed food items that are not allowed into the country.

These include:

Wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, molluscs, or invertebrates

Products or articles manufactured from wildlife or fish

Bush meat made from African wildlife

Anything containing meat products, such as bouillon and soup mixes

Rice (in some cases, due to the risk of harbouring insects)

Fruits and vegetables (depending on their place of origin and destination)

Soil, sand, and other earth materials (unless accompanied by an import permit)

Live animals or insects, including poultry and bugs

Family refused entry to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man and his family were refused entry to Canada after being questioned by immigration officials.

The family was reportedly sent back home after their responses to questions suggested they intended to stay and work despite travelling on a visitor visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh